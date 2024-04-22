5 Google AI-powered tools to help you get out more





Would you like to go outside more? There are many AI-powered Google tools, from providing information about local foliage to helping you discover new trails.

1. Prepare for gardening and landscaping using Google Lens

Google Lens is an AI-powered tool that lets you search using photos. One of my favorite ways to use Lens is to identify plants. Every time I take a walk and admire my neighborhood, I pull out my phone and use the lens tool to take a photo. Search results will identify the plant or flower in question, and clicking on the link will provide additional information such as care instructions and propagation tips. Even if you don't have a green thumb, using Lens to learn more about the plants in your neighborhood is a fun addition to your walks. Launch the Google app, select the Lens Camera icon in the search bar,[カメラで検索]Just use the option to get the photo. If you have an old image you'd like to know more about, you can also select a photo from your gallery.

Lens also supports multi-search, so if you want to learn more about what you see, you can combine a photo with a question and get an AI overview in the results. For example, I have a shade garden, so I take a photo of a cool cactus and add the question, “Will this work in a shade garden?” It helped me determine if it was a species that would survive in my garden. Unfortunately, the answer was no, but thanks to the lens, I found out that the hydrangeas can grow well. Now you have a handy list of what to pick up the next time you go to daycare.

2. Explore in advance using Google Maps

If this is your first time visiting a location, try immersive views. We use AI to integrate billions of street views and aerial images to help you feel like you're actually there and prepare for your day outdoors. Be sure to check out the weather slider. It will show you what the area will be like throughout his day as the weather changes, so be sure to pack a jacket and sunscreen if needed. Immersive View is currently available in cities including Amsterdam, Barcelona, ​​Dublin, Florence, Las Vegas, London, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Paris, San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle, Tokyo, and Venice.

If you're planning on cycling, maps can help you find the best route. Maps Cycling Information, available in hundreds of cities, uses AI to show you the elevation along your route when you encounter heavy traffic, stairs, or steep hills. You can also get a very detailed breakdown of the route itself, so you can see at a glance what types of roads you'll be cycling on, such as highways and local roads. Once you've looked for directions, just select the cycling icon.

3. Get the latest air quality information with Google Maps AQI

It's much easier to enjoy the outdoors when it's fun. Google Maps Air Quality Index (AQI) feature displays the real-time AQI in an area. Select the layer option from your Maps app (both on your phone or computer) and select Atmospheric Quality.

4. Make calls outdoors with Pixel Buds Pro

Whether it's a work meeting or a catch-up with a friend, take a call from the park or a walk around your neighborhood. Pixel Buds Pro features Clear Calling, which uses AI to reduce background noise and emphasize the voice of the person you're talking to, while also distinguishing your voice from what's happening around you. It will look like this. There's also AI-powered conversation detection, so if you're out for a walk or meet someone during a walk, Pixel Buds Pro will pause your music or podcast. Ending the conversation will unpause it from where you left off.

5. Get creative outdoor ideas with Gemini

There are many ways to use Gemini to enjoy the great outdoors, but here are some specific ones you can try.

Ask Gemini to create a chart to compare several outdoor activities. You can also export to Google Sheets. Let Gemini come up with a free outdoor-based workout plan you can do at your local park. Get advice from Gemini on planning your local picnic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://blog.google/products/maps/google-ai-tools-outdoors/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos