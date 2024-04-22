Why some marketers are betting on Apple Vision Pro





It wasn't that long ago that the Metaverse seemed to be everywhere.

In 2022, brands opened virtual bars, banks, and burrito-wrapping contests on Metaverse platforms like Roblox and Decentraland. Playboy has opened a mansion in the Metaverse. But in the two years since then, brand announcements about new Metaverse activations have been largely quiet, with conversations about the technology largely reduced to conversations about whether it was overhyped and who's still using it. I have moved.

Now, there's a new VR product in town. Apple released the $3,500 Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset in February, and brands like elf Cosmetics, Alo Yoga, and Lowes are already testing it. The experience may look similar to putting on an Oculus headset and entering the Metaverse, but the brand's marketers say Vision Pro is the brand's immersive experience and spatial computing partner. He said he was bullish about what it means for the future.

PJ Stephen, vice president of customer experience at digital agency Valtech North America, told Marketing Brew.

Not your average headset?

In its current form, the Vision Pros hardware, which Stephen describes as “a five-pound computer on your face,” may act as a barrier to entry for some users and brands. Vision Pro also has experiential limitations, such as the user's inability to smell, touch, or taste the displayed images. This is true for the Metaverse bar as well as the Vision Pro app.

What Stephen is even more bullish about Vision Pro is that the hardware can be integrated into existing technology consumption habits, and the experience appears in the context of the user's IRL environment.

Stephen said that no one would want to go to the Metaverse as a destination. What's really clear about Vision Pro is that it's not about going somewhere, it's about bringing things into your space.

Another potential differentiator, according to Stephen, is the headset's immersive visual experience. This allows customers to see the product in detail while potentially helping to evoke an emotional response. So far, brands like Wayfair, Lowes, and J.Crew have released apps for Vision Pro that allow users to experience their products through the headset.

At this point, Stephen said that almost any type of experience designed for headsets can help brands stand out by making them look cutting-edge.

Game Start

Ekta Chopra, chief digital officer at Elf Beauty, said that is essentially what motivates the brand to invest in various forms of new technology. That includes Vision Pro, whose app “Your Best elf” includes meditation, stretching and shopping experiences.

This was testing and learning, Chopra said. Spatial computing is new. Commerce will undergo a new evolution. We want to make sure that's part of our strategy.

So far, conversions for items added to cart in the Vision Pro app are 50% higher than in the brand's mobile app, and customer checkout is also faster, she said. She said the app's stretch experience featuring the bunny is the most-visited component within the app.

Other experiences haven't been too bad, Chopra said, but the rabbits are getting a lot of love.

Chopra believes that spatial computing has more staying power than the metaverse, but experimenting with the technology (and other highly touted technologies such as NFTs) could help brands' marketing strategies. He added that it helped him understand the value of the game as a game. She said that while Vision Pro has the potential, there's a lot of plumbing that needs to be fixed before a truly interactive game can emerge.

Sophie Kelly, senior vice president of global tequila and mezcal categories at Diageo, said a learning and evolving approach was the reason behind tequila brand Don Julio's Vision Pro experience. Kelly said the app, which has not yet debuted, will recreate Mexico City's nightlife and show the process of harvesting agave in Guadalajara and Oaxaca.

When releasing experiences, Kelly said they want to make sure that the technology is not in the face, but rather facilitates a more magical experience.

For Diageo, she added, this experience is just the tip of the iceberg: It's not just about Apple Vision Pro. It’s about VR-enabled bartending, it’s about AI-enabled labeling. It's about the numerous digital platforms that can bring new experiences to consumers.

watch the progress

Dave Meeker, EVP and Head of Emerging Experience at Merkle, is excited about the opportunities Vision Pro can offer brands in the coming years, even though many of his agency clients have not yet invested in Vision Pro. He said he was there. He's also waiting on developments that could make the technology more accessible and appealing to a wider range of users, such as less bulky headsets.

Meeker said he doesn't think the goggles will last long.

Stephen predicts that as the Vision Pros operating system evolves over the next few years, it will look less like an iPad floating in space. He said he believes more technology companies will then move into the space of spatial computing. Both he and Chopra said more opportunities could arise.

Chopra said it's more than Apple Vision Pro. People should bet on that spatial computing.

