Google releases two new free resources to help optimize AI prompts

To take full advantage of the many AI chatbots that are readily available, you need to master the art of AI prompting. However, it can be difficult to know exactly what to say to an AI chatbot to get the results you want, so we're here to help.

Last week, the company announced a new blog series with tips, tricks, and suggestions on how to get the most out of Gemini for Google Workspace. This series is aimed at helping working professionals interact with Google's AI assistant in their Workspace, but the advice can be applied to almost any AI chatbot.

In our first blog post, we explain what prompts are, their importance when using generative AI models, and the formulas you can use to create prompts.

In a blog post, Google said, “To get the full benefit of generative AI, you need to create effective prompts. But what exactly are prompts? Prompts are AI-powered You can think of it as a conversation starter with your assistant.”

According to the blog post, there are four main areas users should consider when creating prompts. The task you want the chatbot to perform. context. Refers to additional information that an AI chatbot can use to perform a task. Format, or how to structure the output.

This prompt expression is useful for creating AI prompts for ChatGPT, Copilot, and other chatbots, as it is recommended to include as much detail as possible. When using an AI chatbot, details are key to getting the best results.

If you want to start writing effective prompts right away instead of waiting for a blog series, Google is sharing an ebook called Prompt Guide 101. The 45-page guide begins with general advice for writing effective prompts and includes example prompts for specific professional roles across marketing, customer service, and more. This ebook is also aimed at Gemini Google Workspace users, but the advice and prompts are generally applicable across platforms.

If you want to learn more about how to get the most out of generative AI models in your workflow, there are many free resources that explain aspects of using AI at work. To find what's best for you, check out ZDNET's list of the best free AI courses.

