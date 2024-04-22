Google admits links aren't that important





Google's Gary Illies admitted at a recent search marketing conference that Google needs very few links, adding to a growing body of evidence that publishers need to focus on other factors. . Gary confirmed in a tweet that he did indeed say those words.

Ranking link background

It was discovered in the late 1990s that links are a good signal that search engines use to verify a website's credibility, and shortly thereafter Google used anchor text to provide semantic information about the content of a web page. I discovered that it can be used to provide signals.

One of the most important research papers is “Authority Sources in a Hyperlinked Environment” by Jon M. Kleinberg, published around 1998 (link to the research paper is at the end of the article). The main finding of this research paper was that there were so many web pages that he had no objective way to filter the quality of search results to rank web pages based on subjective ideas of relevance. about it.

The authors of the research paper found that links can be used as an objective filter of authority.

Kleinberg writes:

“Providing an effective search strategy under these conditions requires a way to filter a small set of the most 'authoritative' or 'definitive' pages from a vast collection of related pages.” is. ”

This is the most influential research paper on links, as it initiated further research into how links can be used not as indicators of authority, but as subjective indicators of relevance.

Objectivity is based on facts. Subjectivity is more like an opinion. Google's founders discovered a way to use the internet's subjective opinions as an indicator of relevance for ranking in search results.

What Larry Page and Sergey Brin discovered and shared in their research paper (The Structure of Large-Scale Hypertext Web Search Engines – link at the end of this article) is to harness the power of anchor text to express subjective opinions. It was possible to decide. Relevance to real people. This was essentially crowdsourcing the opinions of millions of his websites expressed through the link structure between each web page.

What does Gary Illies say about the 2024 rink?

At a recent search conference in Bulgaria, Google's Gary Illyes commented on how Google doesn't actually need that many links and how Google has made links less important.

Patrick Stocks tweeted this about what he heard at the search conference:

“Very few links are needed to rank a page…Over the years, we have made links less important.” @Method #serpconf2024″

Google's Gary Illyes tweeted confirming this statement.

“I shouldn't have said that…I never should have said that.”

Why links aren't that important

When Google first used links for ranking purposes, the initial state of anchor text was not spammy at all, which is why it was so useful. Hyperlinks were primarily used as a way to send traffic from one website to another.

But by 2004 or 2005, Google used statistical analysis to detect manipulated links, and then around 2004, “powered-by” links in website footers stopped passing an anchor text value, and in 2006 By 2013, links close to the word “advertisement” no longer passed link value. The passing of ranking values ​​from directories was stopped, and by 2012 Google introduced a massive linking algorithm called Penguin, which destroyed the rankings of probably millions of his websites. Many of them used guest posting.

Eventually the link signal got so bad that Google decided to selectively use nofollow links for ranking purposes in 2019. Google's Gary Illyes confirmed that the change to nofollow was made because of link signaling.

Google explicitly acknowledges that links are less important

In 2023, Google's Gary Illyes said at PubCon in Austin that links aren't even in the top three ranking factors. Then, coinciding with the core algorithm update in March 2024, Google updated its spam policy documentation to downplay the importance of links for ranking purposes.

Google March 2024 Core Update: Four changes to link signals

The documentation previously said:

“Google uses links as an important factor in determining the relevance of a web page.”

The documentation update that mentioned the link has been updated to remove the word important.

Links are not listed as just another element.

“Google uses links as a factor in determining the relevance of a web page.”

In early April, Google's John Mueller advised that there are more useful SEO activities to engage in than links.

Muller explained:

“There are more important things on websites today, and if you focus too much on links, you often waste time on things that don't improve the website as a whole.”

Finally, Gary Illyes clarified and acknowledged that Google needs very few links to rank a web page.

I shouldn't have said that…I never should have said that.

— Gary Illyes (so official, trust me) (@methode) April 19, 2024

Why Google doesn't need links

The reason Google doesn't require as many links is likely due to the degree of AI and natural language understanding it uses in its algorithms. For Google to be able to say unequivocally that it doesn't need an algorithm, it must have great confidence in its own algorithm.

A long time ago, when Google implemented nofollow into its algorithm, there were many link builders who sold comment spam links and continued to lie that comment spam still worked. Now, as someone who started link building in the very early days of SEO (I was a link building forum moderator on his number one SEO forum at the time), links no longer play much of a role in rankings. I can say this with confidence. I started it a few years ago, so I stopped doing it five or six years ago.

read research papers

Trusted Sources in a Hyperlinked Environment – ​​Jon M. Kleinberg (PDF)

Structure of a large hypertext web search engine

Featured image by Shutterstock/RYO Alexandre

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/google-needs-very-few-links/514494/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos