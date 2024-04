SKLZ Announces Hyperspeed New Wearable Innovation

DURHAM, N.C. , April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — SKLZ, the world leader in sports-specific training products, introduces SKLZ Hyper, an exciting new wearable technology product that measures speed, agility and vertical jump. We are launching Speed. SKLZ Hyper Speed ​​combines a sophisticated wearable technology band with a user-friendly mobile app to accurately measure speed, agility, and vertical jump, allowing athletes to create their own combine in their backyard or practice range. Masu.

“The SKLZ HyperSpeed ​​is a game-changer for youth athletes looking for an accurate and reliable device to measure speed, agility and vertical jump,” said Michael Polk, CEO of Implus. This product is a precision tool that eliminates the need for expensive timing gate systems and inaccurate stopwatches, and provides instant feedback to easily track performance improvements with SKLZ's proprietary app. is provided. ”

Hyper Speed ​​is easy to use for athletes who want to monitor their performance and level up. Users simply place their smartphone on the included tripod, strap the wristband sensor, and start training. This app features instructional video drills to help guide and challenge athletes in a variety of workouts. After each session, users check the app to see immediate results. Track and graph your speed and jump results after each drill to provide a comprehensive review of your progress over time.

Athletes can use Hyper Speed ​​with additional SKLZ products to diversify their workouts or focus on honing specific skills using a variety of training tools.

Hyper Speed ​​is available now for $199.99 at SKLZ.com, Amazon, and select Dick's Sporting Goods House of Sport stores.

About SKLZ SKLZ is a leading provider of performance training products and programs for athletes of all levels. SKLZ products are designed to synchronize the body and brain, helping athletes become stronger, smarter and faster. With tools for every sport and skill, including training nets, agility ladders, and resistance bands, his SKLZ helps athletes never settle for yesterday's best. For more information, please visit www.sklz.com.

About Implus Implus has 18 brands in the footwear accessories, hosiery, specialty running, outdoor, fitness and movement categories. As an industry leader in active accessories, Implus is committed to enabling people to live active, healthy and fulfilling lives, providing innovative products to his more than 80,000 retail stores worldwide. With operations in more than 70 countries, Implus is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, and has five international offices. Key brands within Implus' portfolio include Balega, SKLZ, Yaktrax, TriggerPoint, Sof Sole, RockTape and Spenco. To learn more about Michael Polk and his leadership of Implus, please visit https://www.implus.com/leadership/. For more information about Implus, please visit https://www.implus.com.

