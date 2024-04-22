



10th Annual Women's Hackathon Boosts Innovation, Supports Women in Technology

Pierce Burns participated in the Women's Hackathon held at the University of Missouri-St. Louis participated as a member of the event staff on April 13th. In an unexpected turn of events, he soon became a participant.

Burns, who was serving as the event's marketing project manager, was checking on the team when several classmates convinced him to join the team.

He said it was kind of an afterthought, but I really felt like the energy here was to get involved and test my creativity. I had never participated in a hackathon before, so I felt it was the perfect experience to introduce myself to it.

But such spontaneity is par for the course at the annual Women's Hackathon. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the event at UMSL. For the past 10 years, we've been dedicated to supporting women in technology.

Damon Walker, assistant professor of information systems and technology in the College of Business, said the event was established to provide a safe space for women to explore technology. This event is a co-ed event. But it's a women's hackathon first, and then we also have allies who show up to participate in the event.

The Ministry of Information Systems and Technology hosted the hackathon, which was sponsored by Nelosys and RGA.

UMSL faculty, students, and community members gathered at the UMSL Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center early Saturday morning for a day-long celebration. The day began at 8 a.m. with a networking session, and the alumnus' girlfriend Sophie Notorangelo, a senior engineering manager at Stitch Fix, gave the keynote address. Nottrangelo motivated the participants and touched on issues such as her career insecurities.

Walker said that kind of sets the tone for attendees. Several participants had never participated in a hackathon before. They were a little nervous. Sophie talked about impostor syndrome, and you could tell her vibe changed a bit from that point on.

After the keynote address, attendees spoke about the day's theme of “Securing the Future” and challenged participants to develop applications that empower women while visibly enhancing their safety and security. I received an accompanying problem statement. The problem statement structure is standard for day-long or weekend-long hackathon events where participants collaborate to address problems.

Walker said she encourages anyone interested in technology in any capacity to participate in the Women's Hackathon. Some people have no coding experience at all, but they have ideas. Therefore, we encourage you to share those ideas. You don't necessarily have to have a working program. You can create a mockup to imagine what your program would do to solve that problem.

Six teams of three to five members each worked on this problem for the better part of eight hours.

Elizabeth Trevio, a sophomore majoring in cybersecurity with an emphasis in computer science, was interested in the hands-on experience and the opportunity to meet new people and networks.

Her team, SOSister, worked to design an app that uses location information and push notifications to automatically notify users of sex offenders in their area. Trevio said time was the biggest challenge, especially as her team was working on two aspects of her project: designing mock apps using the Figma platform and creating her PowerPoint presentations. But she felt confident heading into the second half of the day.

She said she received a lot of positive feedback from all the mentors at our table. We completed the brief as a team, so we know what our mission statement is. We know what our function will be. We know what problems we solve. we know our needs.

Meanwhile, other teams across the EIC worked to realize the vision. A dream team of three Walkers students worked to create a safety app with a panic button GPS locator that integrates with wearable technology such as Apple Watch and Fitbits. Since smartphones can be dropped or stolen, the students decided to focus on wearable technology.

That night, a panel of judges awarded awards to the top three teams. #HerSafeSpace won first place. The team included Tyra Jones-Williamson, Hamida Mohamed, Shawana Peace, Brialis Sayles and Amira Saeed. Red Jade, with team members Matt Garland, Kimati Njoki and Rui Wei, came in second place, while Dream Team, with team members Daniel Abbas, Mukhtar Chaundry and Smith Kansara, came in third place.

In addition to an opportunity to showcase problem-solving and critical thinking skills, organizers and participants also saw the event as a unique professional development opportunity.

Trevio said this is her second time participating in a women's hackathon here at UMSL and she's definitely going to add this to her resume. I think this is a great experience. I think this is what people are looking for, especially in this kind of field. They really want students who are actively striving to acquire these skills.

Sarah Ortman, a master's student in information systems and technology, and Aja Coleman, a senior majoring in information systems and technology, moderated the event and expressed their joy in creating a space for women in the technology industry. I participated in it.

Ortman said it's important that these events focus on us, not just women.

Coleman agreed.

Overall, it's very important to me as a woman in the tech industry and as a woman of color, Coleman said. In general, participating in events like this helps keep people like us in the field. That's what keeps things fresh and interesting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://blogs.umsl.edu/news/2024/04/22/womens-hackathon-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos