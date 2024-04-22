Updating Google Sheets takes time. – ask for help





Hello,

I would like to know how updates work when the application is connected to Google Sheets.

I'm developing a scheduling application and much of the logic is in Google Sheets. What bothers me most is that the user records the start date and time and end date and time, and then the spreadsheet does the calculations to display the available cars. However, this process takes approximately 30 seconds, which is unacceptable. This application doesn't have many records or a grid database, only his 3 cars, and a simple calculation using =COUNTIFS in Google Sheets.

If anyone knows anything, please let me know.

The app is connected to the Glides backend copy of the Google database. The backend syncs with Google Sheets. Glide may periodically request updates from Google, and in some cases Google may send data to Glide. None of this is instantaneous. It's better to move your logic to Glide. CountIF is just a relation or query followed by a rollup. It's actually quite simple. When you move your logic to Glide, these calculations are performed directly on the user's device, giving you instant results. Otherwise, data must be synced from the app to Glide, then to Google, calculated, then synced to Glide, and then synced back to the app. Instead of passing data back and forth to get a result, let the user's device do the work.

thank you for answering.

Could you please watch the video below?

drive.google.com glide2.mp4

Google Drive file.

This is very easy to do using all the logic in Glide and without formulas in an Excel sheet. In addition to being slow, including the logic in the Excel sheet will limit the use of the app to only one user at a time, her.

All you really need to do is have a checkout table with two user-specific date columns. You can use the date and time picker to write dates and times to user-specific columns.

Add two single value columns to the Cars table to bring both dates into the Cars table. Next, create a query column pointing to the Agenda table with a filter that matches if Car is Row Car, start date is before row end date, and end date is after row start date.

You can then set the cars collection to only display if the query column is empty.

