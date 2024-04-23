Microsoft unveils Phi-3, the smallest AI model ever





Microsoft has launched the next version of its lightweight AI model Phi-3 Mini, the first of three smaller models the company plans to release.

Phi-3 Mini measures 3.8 billion parameters and is trained on a small dataset compared to large language models like GPT-4. Currently available on Azure, Hugging Face, and Ollama. Microsoft plans to release Phi-3 Small (parameter 7B) and Phi-3 Medium (parameter 14B). Parameter refers to the number of complex instructions that the model can understand.

The company released the Phi-2 in December, which performed as well as larger models like the Llama 2. Microsoft says the Phi-3 performs better than previous versions and can provide responses closer to 10 times larger models.

Eric Boyd, corporate vice president of Microsoft Azure AI Platform, said The Verge Phi-3 Mini has the same functionality as LLMs like GPT-3.5, just in a smaller form factor.

Smaller AI models are cheaper to run than larger models and often perform better on personal devices such as mobile phones and laptops. The Information reported earlier this year that Microsoft is building a team focused on lightweight AI models. Along with Phi, the company is also building Orca-Math, a model focused on solving mathematical problems.

Microsoft's competitors also have their own smaller AI models, most of which are aimed at simpler tasks like document summarization and coding assistance. Google's Gemma 2B and 7B are suitable for simple chatbots and language-related work. Anthropics Claude 3 Haiku allows you to read and quickly summarize dense research papers with graphs. On the other hand, the recently released Llama 3 8B from Meta can be used for some chatbots and coding assistance.

Boyd said developers trained Phi-3 according to a curriculum. They were inspired by how children learn from bedtime stories, books with simpler words, and sentence structures that talk about larger topics.

There aren't enough children's books out there, Boyd said, so he prepared a list of more than 3,000 words and asked LLMs to create a children's book to teach Phi.

He added that Phi-3 simply builds on what was learned in previous iterations. Phi-1 focused on coding, Phi-2 started learning reasoning, but Phi-3 is better at coding and reasoning. The Phi-3 model family knows some general knowledge, but in breadth he cannot beat GPT-4 and his other LLMs. There's a huge difference in the types of answers you get from LLMs trained across the internet and small scale his LLMs. A model like Phi-3.

Boyd notes that many companies have small internal datasets anyway, so smaller models like Phi-3 are often better suited for custom applications. These models also use less computing power and are often much more affordable.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2024/4/23/24137534/microsoft-phi-3-launch-small-ai-language-model The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos