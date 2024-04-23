Anker's charging station and power strip combo is back at its lowest price ever





It's hard to keep track of all your different devices, but it's even harder to make sure they're all charged and ready to go when you need them. Charging stations are a great solution to this problem. The Anker MagGo Magnetic Charging Station is perfect for those looking for minimal hassle and maximum flexibility.

This charging station combines a Qi2 wireless charger and power strip. It normally retails for around $100, but it's back to its lowest price ever, so you can now have it on your desk for just $70. This sale is valid for a limited time only, so grab it while you can.

Wireless chargers are perfect if you want to avoid the hassle of constantly charging your phone, especially if you tend to lose or damage your cable. Anker's magnetic charging station provides self-adjusted magnetic charging. Additionally, it also provides seven other ports and plugs to power your devices. The other seven charging options include three AC outlets, two USB-C ports, and two USB-A ports, and you can use all eight at the same time.

That means you can place it on your desk and charge everything from your phone to your laptop. In fact, with up to 67 watts of charging and a high-power USB-C slot, you can charge your MacBook Air up to 50% in about 25 minutes, making it extremely convenient. Note that the charging speed per port depends on the number of other ports in use, so the more you connect at once, the slower the charging speed per device will be.

When it comes to wireless chargers, you don't have to worry, as they are Qi2 certified, offer 15 watts of fast charging, and are compatible with the latest iPhones. Everything is done by Anker's internal chip, which optimizes charging to ensure safe and efficient charging, and considers heat dissipation to prevent overheating.

Overall, if you're looking for something that can handle multiple devices and has high charging capacity, this is a solid choice. So if you recently signed up for a new phone and want a modern charging station to go with it, this Anker device is for you.

