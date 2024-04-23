Apple's iPhone sales drop 19% in China as Huawei demand surges: Counterpoint





TOPSHOT – Apple iPhone 15 series is on display for sale at The Grove Apple retail store in Los Angeles, California on launch day September 22, 2023. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon/AFP) (Photo by: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Patrick T. Fallon | AFP | Getty Images

Apple's iPhone sales in China fell sharply in the first quarter of this year due to intense competition from domestic brand Huawei, according to a new report from market research firm Counterpoint Research.

Apple's iPhone sales fell 19.1% in the first three months of this year as Chinese telecoms and consumer electronics giant Huawei revived its smartphone business, according to data from Counterpoint.

According to Counterpoint, the Shenzhen, China-based company saw a huge 69.7% increase in smartphone sales in the first quarter.

This is thanks in no small part to the launch of Huawei's Mate 60 smartphone, which features a high-end chip that supports next-generation 5G mobile connectivity.

Starting in 2019, the United States imposed sanctions to prevent Huawei from accessing these technologies, nearly wiping out Huawei's smartphone business.

Now, Huawei is making a comeback. The company is China's fourth-largest smartphone maker, putting pressure on No. 3 Apple, according to a research report by Counterpoint on Tuesday.

Apple shares fell slightly in U.S. pre-market trading on Tuesday.

“Huawei's resurgence had a direct impact on Apple's premium segment, which subdued Apple's sales in the quarter,” Ivan Lam, senior research analyst at Counterpoint Research, said in a statement. .

“Also, demand for Apple replacements is slightly calmer than in previous years.”

Lam said new color options for its flagship devices, aggressive discounts and the possibility of new AI features expected to be announced at the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June will help the iPhone maker remain in China's He hinted that he might recover.

“It has the potential to move the needle significantly over the long term,” he said.

Outlook for China's smartphone industry

Overall, China's smartphone sales in the first three months of this year increased by 1.5% year-on-year, marking a positive second-quarter growth for the industry.

Counterpoint said it expects the year-on-year growth rate of China's smartphone market to be in the low single digits in 2024.

The company indicated that it expects AI capabilities built into Chinese smartphone makers' devices to drive new demand for new phones.

Chinese device makers Xiaomi and Oppo have both integrated Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, designed for AI applications, into their latest flagship phones.

Meanwhile, Huawei spin-off Honor showed off AI-powered eye tracking on its latest flagship smartphone, the Magic 6 Pro, allowing users to control their cars with their eyes.

According to Counterpoint, Chinese smartphone companies are likely to start incorporating new AI advancements into mid-priced smartphones in the future.

