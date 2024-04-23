Adobe's new Firefly model makes it easier to use Photoshop AI tools





Adobe is adding several new generation AI tools to its Photoshop creative software that aim to give users additional ways to control the designs they generate. Powered by Adobe's new Firefly Image 3 foundation model, these new tools are available now via the Photoshop beta desktop app and will be generally available later this year, according to an Adobe press release.

The most notable tool is Reference Image. It uses user-uploaded images as inspiration for output generated by Adobe AI and matches similar elements in style and color. Instead of repeatedly adjusting prompt descriptions, such as his blue vintage truck with flower decals, users can instead provide a reference image that Photoshop uses as a guide.

Ely Greenfield, Adobe's chief technology officer for digital media, told The Verge that prompts are a pain. He doesn't have to spend an hour creating a three-paragraph prompt if he has an image created of exactly what he wants to reference. The adage that a picture is worth a thousand words applies here as well.

Uploaded reference images guide the results produced by Photoshop AI and prevent users from adjusting text prompts too often.Image: Adobe

Users are expected to have the right to use the images they wish to reference. Greenfield told the Verge that the tool will flag this ownership requirement in a message the first time it is used, and that the company will also notify the Adobe Content Authenticity Initiative that the images will be used as a reference. He said that he is working on developing a universal training ban tag that will block. Images uploaded as reference materials are not used for Firefly training. Although the ownership responsibility rests with the user, Adobe says the new reference tool is safe for commercial use, which means Adobe says Firefly is safe for competing generative AI models. He claims to have one of the most notable advantages.

Additional generative AI tools available in the Photoshop beta app include background generation, which replaces background images such as product photos to create a new background, and detail enhancement, which sharpens images to make them appear sharper. .

Adobe touts background generation as a tool to quickly add variety to product photos without the need for reshoots.Image: Adobe

“Generate Similarity” is also available. This uses one of his three images generated by the Photoshops Firefly tool as a reference to create similar content. Generate Image, on the other hand, allows users to start with a blank page and generate the entire image from the text description on the first page. time.

The Firefly tool produces three outputs that you can choose from in Photoshop if you want to see a similar version. You can do that by simply generating something similar.Image: Adobe

Adobe's 3rd generation Firefly model features higher quality image generation compared to previous generations and is also available in a public global beta that anyone can try outside of Photoshop through the Firefly web application. Adobe says his latest Firefly model has improved lighting, positioning, and attention to detail for unprecedented photorealistic quality. Firefly Image 3 is better able to understand longer, descriptive text prompts than previous Firefly models, and can produce clearer text in the images it produces.

Rather than masking or other more labor-intensive workflows, users can use new adjustment brushes to quickly change colors and more.Image: Adobe

Beyond generative AI, Adobe is adding several new standard tools to Photoshop that can speed up the creative process. These include adjustment brushes that allow Photoshop users to make non-destructive changes, such as color adjustments, to specific sections of an image. There are also new adjustment presets that let you quickly modify images with filters, and an improved font browser that gives you real-time access to more than 25,000 fonts in the Adobe cloud without leaving the Photoshop application.

