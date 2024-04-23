Google's AI venture helps military with disaster response





XPRIZE Foundation Founder and Executive Chairman Peter Diamandis discusses the pros and cons of AI on “The Claman Countdown.”

A Google-backed artificial intelligence (AI) venture is partnering with the military to use AI to respond to natural disasters.

The Bellwether team, part of Google's parent company Alphabet's X Innovation Hub, announced Wednesday that it is working with the National Guard and Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to address inefficiencies in the National Guard's disaster response process. The DIU is tasked with helping the Department of Defense integrate early-stage commercial technologies into operations.

Bellwether worked with the National Guard to develop a system that uses AI and machine learning (ML) to rapidly analyze aerial imagery of disaster scenes to identify damage to critical infrastructure. This will inform National Guard teams coordinating disaster response when considering how to most effectively deploy resources after conducting damage assessments.

The National Guard currently conducts manual damage assessments by examining aerial photographs of human disaster-hit areas and comparing them with corresponding photographs of those locations, noting infrastructure changes caused by the disaster. . This process continues as the disaster progresses and can delay initial response as details take time to confirm.

A damage assessment is necessary before the National Guard can begin coordinating the bulk of disaster response efforts. (Justin Sullivan/File/Getty Images)

“Analysts are currently taking the time to sort through the images to find images that cover the areas most affected by natural disasters,” Col. Brian McGarry, head of the National Guard's operations, plans and training division, said in a statement. There must be,” he said.

“We then need to correlate those images with the surrounding infrastructure and label all relevant features. Only then can significant damage be highlighted and sent to first response teams. ”

“By using AI and ML to perform everyday tasks like geocorrection, identification, and labeling, we can quickly get critical information to the people who need it most,” said McGarry. he writes. “It’s all about saving lives in our community.”

Bellwether's AI tools generate labeled maps that compare pre-disaster and post-disaster areas to help coordinate responses. (Darren McColester/File/Getty Images)

The Bellwether team uses Google's geospatial assets as a reference to compare what the area looked like before the disaster, and a prototype that uses AI and machine learning to analyze aerial images of disaster-hit areas in just seconds. He said it took nine months to build.

Ticker Security Last Change Percent Change % GOOGL ALPHABET INC. 156.28 +2.19 +1.42%

After the images of the disaster site are analyzed, the Bellwether tool creates a labeled map of the affected area. This allows the National Guard to quickly decide how to deploy resources depending on the situation in the affected area.

“We have so much information about Earth from so many sources,” Sarah Russell, who leads Project Bellweather at X, said in a release. She added, “Our ultimate goal is to codify that information and make it available to disaster response organizations and others to make better decisions and plan for the future.”

Damage assessments are currently made manually through review and comparison of various images to determine the extent of damage. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/File/Getty Images)

“As natural disasters continue to increase in severity and occur, DIU supports our mission to build the most effective tools possible,” Russell added. “After five years, no one should have to wait to understand the extent of the damage caused by extreme weather events and the most urgent needs of their communities. Instantly know the health and status of your most critical infrastructure across the landscape. That should be considered reasonable and expected.

Google said Bellwether's results are so encouraging for DIU that it plans to work with the team on future disaster response efforts.

Bellweather plans to partner with DIU in future disaster response efforts. (Joe Radle/File/Getty Images)

Google's X Innovation Hub also noted in a separate post that Bellweather is developing a wildfire prediction tool that calculates the fire risk of landscapes and structures up to five years in advance.

The tool estimates the likelihood of a wildfire at a location by analyzing historical data about the local environment and risk factors such as local tree species, wind characteristics, and infrastructure types.

