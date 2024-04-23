Samsung's 2024 frame TV is finally here





samsung

The all-new 2024 edition of Samsung's hugely popular Frame TV is finally available and you can order it online now from Samsung, Amazon, and Best Buy. This smart TV continues to be a top choice among CBS Essentials readers, and for good reason. After all, it's an already feature-packed TV that's now even better.

Get the 2024 edition of Samsung's Frame TV and take advantage of all the exciting features, including a matte finish that significantly reduces glare. Being able to exhibit a wider selection of artwork. And for the first time, color accuracy was verified by Pantone. This makes the art and what you're looking at look even more realistic.

Frame QLED 4K smart TVs come in 43-inch ($1,000), 50-inch ($1,300), 55-inch ($1,500), 65-inch ($2,000), 75-inch ($3,000), and 85-inch ($4,300) Available in 6 sizes. When ordering, please be sure to select the 2024 version model LS03D. The 2023 version (LS03C) is still available (currently on discount on Samsung's website), but these models lack the latest features.

Is the 2024 Samsung Frame TV worth it?

In short, yes. For the first time, all sizes of Frame TV have been verified by Pantone. The art on the screen looks even more authentic and like a real painting, just as the artist intended. See more detailed and accurate colors than ever before.

Even better, each month Samsung offers 20 carefully selected pieces of art that Frame owners can display for free. But if you subscribe to Samsung's Art Store ($5.99 per month), you'll get access to over 2,500 of his works of art from world-renowned museums and galleries.

TVs are also becoming more energy efficient. Dynamic refresh rate means less power consumption when viewing art. (If you're watching video content, a TV's typical refresh rate is 120Hz.) It works in conjunction with a motion sensor to turn off the TV if no one is in the room.

All the features you love about Frame TV (see our full review of the 2023 version) are still available in this updated 2024 version. Enjoy 100% color depth with the full power of Samsung Quantum Processor 4K. Whatever you watch, whether it's TV shows, movies, or sports, you'll see amazingly bright and accurate colors. The display's matte finish virtually eliminates unwanted glare.

And thanks to the frame's wide viewing angle, you'll have a clear view no matter where you're sitting. As always, you can purchase an optional magnetically attachable bezel to make your Frame TV look like it's inside a traditional picture frame. You can choose a bezel design (priced between $200 and $300 each) to match any room's decor. A company called Deco TV Frames

Samsung's Music Frame is the perfect combination with Frame TV Samsung

To complement the new edition of Frame TV, we recommend Samsung's just-released Music Frame wireless speaker. This is a high-end speaker with a design that looks like a picture frame. In fact, they are picture frames. Insert your favorite 8 x 8 inch printed photo into each frame. The music frame can be hung on the wall or placed on a flat surface using the included stand.

When you use a single speaker with Frame TV, you get robust, room-filling sound with Dolby Atmos support. Works in conjunction with Samsung TV's built-in speakers. But if you place the Music Frame on either side of your Frame TV (or Samsung TV, for that matter), you'll experience rich, clear stereo sound.

For a limited time, when you purchase two or more Music Frames, you'll get $50 off each, starting with the second speaker (as long as you purchase from Samsung's website).

Jason R. Rich

Jason R. Rich (www.JasonRich.com) is an internationally recognized consumer technology expert with over 30 years of writing experience. He is also an excellent writer and photographer. One of his recently published books, Remote His Worker's Handbook: How to Work Effectively from Anywhere ($24.99, Entrepreneur Books), is available now on Amazon and wherever books are sold can.

