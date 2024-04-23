Philippines orders Google and Apple to remove Binance from app stores





Binance founder and CEO Zhao Changpeng attends the Viva Technology Conference dedicated to innovation and startups held at the Porte de Versailles Exhibition Center in Paris, France, on June 16, 2022. attended.

Benoît Tessier | Reuters

The Philippine Securities and Exchange Commission has ordered Google and Apple to remove cryptocurrency exchange Binance from their app stores.

In a press release published on Tuesday, the regulator announced that it has sent letters to Google and Apple asking them to remove Binance-controlled applications from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, respectively.

SEC Chairman Emilio Aquino said that Filipino citizens' continued access to Binance's sites and apps “poses a threat to the security of Filipinos' investment funds.”

The agency accused Binance of offering unregistered securities to Filipinos and operating as an unregistered broker, adding that this violates the country's securities laws.

Binance, Google, and Apple did not immediately respond to requests from CNBC for comment.

President Aquino said blocking Binance from Google and Apple's app stores will help “prevent further spread of illegal activities in the country and protect ordinary investors from negative economic impacts.”

The National Telecommunications Commission of the Philippines had previously moved to block access to the website used by Binance in the country.

The SEC previously warned Filipinos not to use Binance, and last November said it had begun considering the possibility of blocking Binance's services in the Philippines.

The SEC said Binance is actively promoting its services on social media to attract funds from Filipinos, despite not being approved by regulators.

The watchdog said it urged Filipinos investing in Binance to immediately liquidate their positions or transfer their crypto holdings to their crypto wallets or exchanges registered in the Philippines. Ta.

The move comes after the company was ordered to pay a $4.3 billion fine in a settlement by the U.S. government, which replaced Richard Teng, the former head of UAE regulator Abu Dhabi Global Markets, as CEO in November 2023. For Binance, this move will continue to cause further hardship. Suspected money laundering violation.

Former Binance CEO Qiao Changpeng has agreed to resign after being charged with violating the Bank Secrecy Act. Mr. Zhao's sentence is scheduled to be handed down on April 30th.

Binance is being sued separately by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission for allegedly mishandling customer assets and operating an illegal unregistered exchange in the United States.

