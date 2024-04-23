Carlsberg Malaysia highlights major technology investment and product innovation strategy





Carlsberg Malaysia recently released its 2023 Integrated Report which brings together the latest information on the financial and non-financial operations of both companies, highlighting two key business development strategies: SAIL 27 Business Plan and Together Towards Zero And Beyond (TTZAB). We provided an update on our progress and key areas of focus. ESG plan.

In the 242-page report, one of the key areas highlighted by Carlsberg Malaysia Managing Director Stefano Crini was how companies can future-proof their business from both a technology and sustainability perspective. It was a matter of positive focus on securing this.

He said it has already completed part of its brewery transformation project through the installation of a state-of-the-art integrated automatic bottle filling line costing RM108 million (USD) in 2023.

This is in addition to the implementation of OnePlan, a software application that increases supply and demand efficiency and enhances supply chain planning and sales forecasting capabilities.

Carlsberg Malaysia is the pilot brewery to implement this within Carlsberg Group's operations around the world. [and] We conducted a 14-month change management exercise to prepare for it. [but already] This digitization tool has demonstrated numerous benefits, including reduced data analysis time, improved insights, improved data collection, and enhanced risk management.

This is all part of the SAIL 27 Our Execution Excellence theme. [and moving forward] In 2024, the brewery will be further supported by the installation of a new canning line and upgraded filtration capacity.

We continue to drive the next stage of our brewery's transformation into future-proof product and packaging innovations. [and] Implement relevant and meaningful technology upgrades to stay ahead in terms of digital adoption.

SAIL 27 is a five-year corporate strategic plan and 2023 was the first year that Carlsberg Malaysia actively operated under this strategy. Another of his key initiatives for the company, portfolio premiumization, also fits into this blueprint as part of the “Step Up in Premium” banner.

As consumers become more discerning and alcoholic beverages become more sophisticated, premium brands remain attractive and are a key revenue growth driver, he said.

This initiative is our commitment to capitalize on growth opportunities in the premium category across both Malaysia and Singapore markets and enhance the consumer experience.

[Even though] Both markets have faced both headwinds and tailwinds in recent years, and our premium brands 1664, Connor's Stout Porter and Somersby have recorded steady growth momentum. [apart from] It will decline by 15% in 2023 as consumption declines due to softening consumer sentiment.

Nevertheless, we continue to invest in premiumization [and] looking forward to our strategy [will include] Innovative marketing efforts combined with the introduction of new variations, sampling and collaborative efforts [to] It strengthens the position of these brands in the minds of consumers.

Innovation, especially in terms of increasing variation, will therefore be a driving force behind Somersby and 1664. In the first half of 2024, we plan to launch new variants of the 1664 brand.

ESG efficiency

There was also a strong focus on each company's ambitious TTZAB ESG strategy. The strategy covers six key targets – zero carbon footprint, zero packaging waste, zero agricultural footprint, zero water waste, zero irresponsible drinking and zero accident culture – by various individual deadlines. . 2030 or 2040.

Considering the ambitious nature of these goals, Carlsberg Malaysia is moving towards prioritizing some of the most important priorities to be substantively resolved in the short term.

As part of our efforts to efficiently and effectively deploy our resources to address the business sustainability issues that matter most to us, we spent the past year narrowing down our priorities from 27 to 19 key issues. We conducted a gender verification exercise. Said.

That prioritization allows us to identify threats that have the greatest business impact and are of greatest social importance: product quality and safety, employee safety, health and wellness, talent and talent development, and threats to commercial freedom. We identified and focused on the top four things with the highest

This includes taking measures such as ensuring traceability, safety and quality consistency of products through compliance with food safety standards and regulations and addressing potential threats in Malaysia arising from illegal trade in alcohol products. means.

Long-term goals remain in place, including zero carbon emissions at the brewery and a 30% reduction in beer handling footprint by 2030. [and] We aim to go even further by working towards net-zero carbon emissions across our value chain by 2040.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foodnavigator-asia.com/Article/2024/04/23/carlsberg-malaysia-underlines-substantial-tech-investment-and-product-innovation-strategy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos