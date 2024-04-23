Google layoffs: Sundar Pichai fires 20 more employees over company protests





Google layoffs: The Verge reports that the company has laid off more than 20 employees, after firing 28 employees last week over sit-in protests at Google offices in New York and California. It is being The workers were protesting Project Nimbus, a $1.2 billion cloud computing project by Google and the Israeli government. A spokesperson for the group No Technology for Apartheid Jane Chan said that Google reportedly fired bystanders who did not participate. This brings the total number of employees fired for protesting to nearly 50, the report claims.

Google layoffs: Google logo visible (Reuters) What do we know about the Google protests?

It was earlier reported that several Google employees staged a protest at the company's offices, and nine of them were arrested. In response, Google's head of security, Chris Rakow, sent out a memo condemning the demonstrations, saying, “This behavior was unacceptable, extremely disruptive, and made our colleagues feel threatened.” . Google investigated the incident and terminated the employment of 28 employees, he said.

He added: If you're one of the few people who's tempted to think we'll overlook violations of our policies, think again.

What did Sundar Pichai say about the protests?

Google CEO Sundar Pichai warned employees that while the company has an open culture that encourages discussion and debate, there are limits. “We have a vibrant, open discussion culture that allows us to build great products and turn great ideas into action,” he said. It is important to save. ”

“This is a business, and it's a place where you behave in a way that disrupts colleagues, makes them feel unsafe, tries to use the company as a personal platform, fights over disruptive issues, or debates politics. “No,” he added.

A company spokesperson told Hindustan Times: “As we have indicated, we are continuing to investigate the physical disturbance within the building on April 16th and are aware of any co-workers who caused the physical disturbance. , we investigated additional details provided by the employee that took time to identify.” Because their identities were partially hidden by wearing masks without badges while engaging in disruption. Our investigation into these incidents has now concluded and we have terminated the employment of additional employees found to have been directly involved in the subversive activities. Again, all those whose employment was terminated were personally and conclusively involved in sabotage within the building. We have carefully checked and double-checked it.

