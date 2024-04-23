National leaders appointed to Semiconductor Alliance Steering Committee | Virginia Tech News





The Virginia Alliance for Semiconductor Technology (VAST) announced the appointment of four government and industry leaders to its steering committee. Joe Benevento, Swanka Burnette, Sean Mallon and Raul Danny Vargas bring a wealth of expertise and experience to his VAST, strengthening its commitment to advancing semiconductor technology in the region and beyond.

“These distinguished leaders appointed to the VAST Steering Committee are essential to achieving VAST's mission,” said Karen Merrick, Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade. “It affirms Virginia's commitment to innovation and growth in the semiconductor industry.” Like VAST, we are poised to advance Virginia as a center for semiconductor innovation and advance the Commonwealth's economic prosperity and technological advancement. ”

Joe Benevento, Virginia Deputy Secretary of Commerce and Trade, has a track record of driving innovation and fostering strategic partnerships, which will be invaluable in helping VAST achieve its goals.

“I am thrilled to join the VAST Steering Committee alongside my esteemed colleagues,” said Benevento. “We will leverage our collective knowledge and experience to advance our mission to advance semiconductor technology in Virginia and beyond. Through innovation, collaboration, and strategic partnerships, we aim to position Virginia at the forefront of semiconductor innovation and drive economic growth and opportunity for our communities.”

Swanka Burnette, business manager for the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP), brings more than 10 years of business development experience to the committee. Barnett's appointment as a vocal advocate for education underscores VAST's dedication to expanding the semiconductor industry's workforce.

“We are honored and honored to be able to tell Virginia’s story about the semiconductor industry and innovation in general, and it helps that it is a compelling story. VEDP is excited about the possibility of collaborating with VAST. We couldn't be more excited about all the economic growth benefits and VAST/VEDP is well-positioned to advance the semiconductor industry in the Commonwealth.”

Sean Maron, vice president of commercialization for the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC), brings invaluable innovation and entrepreneurship expertise to the committee. Marrons’ gift will significantly expand his VAST efforts to advance semiconductor research and development initiatives across Virginia.

Maron said VIPC is proud to support VAST's efforts to advance semiconductor initiatives in Virginia. Our shared mission and partnership will help transform Virginia into a friendly environment for semiconductor, microelectronics, and nanotechnology startups.

Danny Vargas, founder and president of marketing and communications firm Varcom Solutions and chairman of the GO Virginius Region 7 Council, brings a unique perspective to the VAST Steering Committee, drawing on his experience in government affairs and public policy. . His deep understanding of the legislative process and advocacy will further strengthen VAST's engagement with policymakers and stakeholders, furthering the organization's mission to foster semiconductor innovation and growth in the region. Become.

Northern Virginia has long been known for its excellence in technology, and it is fitting that the region takes this important step in establishing Virginia as a leader in nanomanufacturing, Vargas said. The VAST program will enable continued growth in this sector in the future and will have a positive impact on the creation of various jobs at various levels, thereby providing livelihoods to many families for many years to come. will improve.

We are thrilled to welcome Joe, Swanka, Sean and Danny to the VAST Steering Committee, said Masoud Agar, Founder and Executive Director of VAST. Their collective expertise, leadership, and passion for economic development will help shape the VAST ecosystem and ensure its sustainability and growth resources.

The Virginia Alliance of Semiconductor Technology is a collaborative initiative aimed at promoting innovation, research, and talent development in the semiconductor industry in Virginia. By bringing together industry, academia, and government stakeholders, VAST aims to accelerate technological progress and foster economic growth in the region.

For more information about VAST and its efforts, please visit www.vast-alliance.org.

