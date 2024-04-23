Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro: release date, specs, new features, and other rumors





The Google Pixel 9 and Google Pixel 9 Pro are set to launch later this year, but the question is: how will they differ from the previous generation?

I don't know about you, but I'm looking forward to seeing Google step up its game with a series of new features that will blow it away from its competitors. However, leaks and rumors suggest that the Pixel 9 series will “catch up” with some of the biggest players on the market.

I don't want to keep you in suspense for too long, so here's a summary of the rumors I've heard about the Google Pixel 9 and Google Pixel 9 Pro.

See also: Google Pixel 9 rumored to steal this iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 feature Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro release date

If the Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro follow Google's typical launch pattern, the next-gen devices will launch sometime in October.

Google typically announces new generations of Pixel smartphones at its Fall Made by Google event, and we don't expect that to change with the Google Pixel 9 series.

For your reference, the release dates of previously launched devices are listed below.

Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro – October 4, 2023

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro – October 6, 2023

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro – October 19, 2023

The only year Google didn't launch in October was in 2020, the year the pandemic rocked the tech hardware industry. (Even Apple didn't launch the iPhone that year until October, even though they usually announce new devices in September.)

Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro prices

There are no reliable rumors regarding pricing, but Google already increased the prices of both devices by $100 last year.

Therefore, it is unlikely that Google will announce further price increases in 2024. That being said, here are the expected prices for the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro.

Pixel 9 – $699

Pixel 9 Pro – $999

However, interestingly, 91Mobiles says that Google may consider adding a third phone and offering three devices similar to the Galaxy S24 series. The Pixel 9 Pro XL will reportedly be the most expensive product in the Google Pixel 9 lineup.

Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro — and Pixel 9 Pro XL?

As mentioned earlier, 91Mobiles claims that Google will launch the Pixel 9 Pro XL in addition to the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro.

This isn't the first time Google has introduced an “XL” phone into its line of products. The last time we saw an “XL” device was his Pixel 5 series, and we haven't seen one since.

mashable light speed

Pixel 9 Pro XL will reportedly have the following specifications:

Interestingly, if these specs are accurate, the Pixel 9 Pro XL's display will be slightly smaller than the Pixel 8 Pro's 6.7 inches.

You may be wondering, “What does it feel like?” funny story. Popular leaker @Onleaks, also known as Steve H.McFly of X, revealed what he believes to be the Pixel 9 Pro on January 24th.

Tweet may have been deleted

As it turns out, the Pixel 9 Pro render is actually a Pixel 9 Pro XL, per an explanation from @Onleaks via 91mobiles.

Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro design

Unlike the current generation, which has rounded edges, the Pixel 9 series will reportedly have flat edges, similar to the iPhone 15 and Galaxy S24 series.

Tweet may have been deleted

Here's what we know about the Pixel 9, according to 91mobiles.

Meanwhile, Pixel 9 Pro comes with the following features:

6.1 inch display

152.8×71.9×8.5mm

Comes with blue

Interestingly, the Pixel 9 Pro still has a temperature sensor, according to a leak from Rozekted, but Mashable's Alex Perry found this feature to be completely useless during his review of the Google Pixel 8 Pro .

Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro camera

Both phones will feature hole-punch selfie cameras like their predecessors.

It seems that the design of Pixel's characteristic camera visor will also be changed. The new visor will have a more pill-shaped design instead of an edge-to-edge rectangular visor.

Tweet may have been deleted

Pixel 9 will have dual cameras on the back. The Pixel 9 Pro will reportedly feature a triple camera setup along with the Pixel 9 Pro XL. As of this writing, there are few details regarding the shooter's specifications.

Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro specs

According to Rozetked and 91mobiles, the Pixel 9 series will be equipped with a next-generation Tensor chip, likely a Tensor G4 processor.

According to the former, the Pixel 9 Pro will come with 16GB of RAM, a step up from the Pixel 8 Pro's 12GB of memory. This is not surprising as more companies move deeper into the world of AI. While running AI in the background, these devices need all the memory they can get.

Other specs found across the Pixel 9 series include:

New Qi2 charging technology increases wireless charging up to 15W and allows for better regulation (similar to MagSafe)

The new Adaptive Touch feature allows you to adjust the display's sensitivity depending on your surroundings.

Satellite connectivity with Samsung modem upgrade

Google's next big event is Google I/O, but don't expect the search engine tech giant to announce Pixel 9 devices there.

Instead, look at the Google Pixel 8a. As mentioned earlier, the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro (and possibly Pixel 9 Pro XL) are expected to be released sometime in October.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mashable.com/article/google-pixel-9-pixel-9-pro-release-date-rumors The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos