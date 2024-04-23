Apple's iPhone sales in China plummet 19% in the first quarter as Huawei catches up





Key Takeaways iPhone sales in China, Apple's largest overseas market, fell 19% year-on-year during the March quarter. The iPhone maker's market share has fallen from No. 1 to No. 3 in China, about the same level as rival Huawei. Meanwhile, the overall market expanded by 1.5%. Apple has struggled in China due to a ban on state-backed companies using foreign-made devices and Huawei's launch of phones equipped with the latest microchips.

iPhone sales in China, Apple's (AAPL) largest overseas market, fell 19% year over year in the March quarter, according to market research firm Counterpoint.

The U.S. company's market share fell from No. 1 to No. 3 in China, about the same level as rival Huawei Technologies Co., but the overall market expanded by 1.5%.

Apple, which will report its second-quarter results in early May, said the company is coming despite US sanctions on its access to advanced chips, a ban on state-backed companies from using foreign-made devices, and a ban on phones equipped with Huawei's latest microchips. The company is having a tough time in China due to the launch of new phones. .

Apple's China issues and lack of AI capabilities have weighed on the company's stock this year, but analysts point to rising iPhone demand, App Store revenue growth and an expected AI announcement in June. However, I am generally bullish on the company.

Apple's Vision Pro mixed reality headset, which it plans to launch in China later this year, could boost the stock price further. The headset, Apple's first foray into a new technology venture in years, was launched in the US earlier this year.

Apple's decline in China's rankings is in stark contrast to last year, when Apple was the country's top smartphone seller, according to International Data Corporation (IDC), another research firm.

According to Counterpoint, Apple's share of China's smartphone market was 15.7% in the first quarter of this year, down from 19.7% in the same quarter of 2023.

Apple shares, down about 14% this year, were little changed just before the opening bell on Tuesday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.investopedia.com/apple-s-china-iphone-sales-plunge-19-percent-in-first-quarter-as-huawei-catches-up-8637375 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos