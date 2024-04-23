Google lays off additional employees after protests targeting Israeli government contracts





Google lays off additional employees following protests over Israeli government contract

Google confirmed Tuesday morning that it has fired additional employees for participating in protests at its Sunnyvale and New York City offices against a $1.2 billion contract with Israel during the Gaza war.

Approximately 20 additional employees were fired following the April 16 sit-in protests at Google facilities, bringing the total to more than 50 employees.

The workers called on Google to abandon Project Nimbus, a joint agreement between Google and Amazon to provide cloud computing, artificial intelligence and other technology services to the Israeli government.

The apartheid advocacy group No Tech claims that the Nimbus program makes it easier for the Israeli government and military to monitor and force Palestinians from Gaza. Google said Nimbus is not deployed for weapons or intelligence gathering.

According to some employees, many of the fired workers did not even enter the company's offices during the demonstrations. A Google spokesperson told CBS News Bay Area that the fired employees were personally and decisively involved in the disruption.

“As we have indicated, we continue to investigate the physical disturbance within our building on April 16th, and we remain committed to identifying colleagues who were physically disturbed and whose identities were partially concealed.” “We have taken the time to identify additional details provided by the employee who wore a mask without a badge while engaged in disruption,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement. mentioned in. “The investigation into these events has now concluded, and we have terminated the employment of additional employees who were found to have been directly affected.” Again, all those who were fired are personally and We have carefully reviewed and reconfirmed that they were involved in destructive activities within the building. ”

Last week's protests saw workers at Google's offices holding signs, sitting on the floor and chanting slogans, and nine people were arrested.

