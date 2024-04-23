Cleveland Clinic, IBM's Cleveland Discovery & Innovation Forum





Cleveland Clinic partners with IBM to explore cutting-edge healthcare and life sciences research ecosystem leveraging high-performance computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and quantum computing at Cleveland Discovery & Innovation Forum is sponsored.

The inaugural invitation-only event, to be held on April 23 at Cleveland Clinic's main campus in Cleveland, Ohio, will bring together international leaders from academia, industry, and government to discuss high-impact science and technology. Share your vision on the front lines. About health care in the coming decades.

Leaders from the National Science Foundation (NSF), National Institutes of Health, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), and Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) collaborate with Cleveland Clinic and IBM to discuss a wide range of discovery topics To do. ,Innovation in the context of healthcare and life sciences ,technology.

Featured sessions include:

Keynote address by ARPA-H Director Renee Wegrzyn, Ph.D.; Fireside chat with Cleveland Clinic CEO and President Tom Mihaljevic, MD, and IBM Vice Chairman Gary Cohn; the organization's innovative approach to advancing research through advanced computational technologies; Discuss partnerships. Fireside Chat with Dr. Erwin Gianchandani, NSF Assistant Director for Technology, Innovation and Partnerships. Dr. Dario Gil, Director of Research at IBM, talks about the opportunities and challenges of advanced technology in healthcare and how the technology and healthcare industries can work together for a better future. Additional sessions will focus on biomedical breakthroughs accelerated by quantum computing. Implementing AI at scale to advance biomedical research.Advancing health equity through digital technology

Additionally, the first companies selected by Cleveland Clinic for the Cleveland Clinic Quantum Innovation Catalyzer Program will be announced at this event. The new program is designed to help startups explore quantum computing and leverage the technology to make breakthroughs in the medical field.

The Cleveland Discovery & Innovation Forum is part of Cleveland Clinic and IBM's 10-year Discovery Accelerator partnership to advance the pace of biomedical research through the use of high-performance computing, AI, and quantum computing. I'm focusing on that. This is an important milestone in this partnership. Last spring, the IBM Quantum System One, the first quantum computer dedicated to healthcare research, was unveiled on Cleveland Clinic's main campus.

The Discovery Accelerator will form the technology infrastructure for biomedical research conducted as part of the Cleveland Innovation District. The Cleveland Innovation District connects the state of Ohio, JobsOhio, and Cleveland's healthcare and higher education institutions to create jobs, accelerate research, and educate the workforce of the future.

