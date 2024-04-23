New Ray-Ban | Meta Smart Glasses Style and Meta AI Update





Our second generation smart glasses in partnership with EssilorLuxottica are hitting shelves and selling out faster than we can manufacture them. And just in time for sunglasses season, we've expanded our Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses collection with new styles designed to fit more face shapes so you can find your perfect pair. We've also added new features like Meta AI updates to make your glasses even more useful.

Frames to suit every face

Looking for a vintage vibe? Our new Skyler frames feature an iconic jet-set style era-inspired cat-eye design and are designed to fit smaller faces.

We also added a new low bridge option to the headliner frame. If your glasses tend to slide down your nose, sit too low on your face, or compress your cheeks, this is for you.

The Ray-Ban Remix platform has hundreds of different custom frame and lens combinations that you can mix and match to create your own glasses at ray-ban.com. Our new styles are also designed to be compatible with prescription lenses. Skyler and his new Headliner low bridge fit is now available for pre-order at meta.com and ray-ban.com. These new styles are available in 15 countries including the United States, Canada, Australia, and throughout Europe.

Also introduced is the first limited edition Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses in Scuderia Ferrari exclusive colors for Miami 2024. The Ray-Ban Meta for Scuderia Limited Edition combines Ferrari tradition, timeless Ray-Ban design and cutting-edge design. Meta technology, available April 24, 2024.

Share your thoughts via video call

From breathtaking views on a hike to experiencing your child's first steps, there are some moments in life that you want to share. That's why we've added the ability to share your thoughts in a video call via WhatsApp or Messenger, completely hands-free.

Not sure what brand of kombucha to buy at the grocery store? Not sure if that pineapple is ripe? Now you can video call your mom and get advice based on what she sees. can. Video calling on Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses is being rolled out in stages, so if you don't see an update right away, be patient as we're in the works.

Meta AI makes smart glasses even smarter

From integrated audio to an ultra-wide 12 MP camera, the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are packed with technology. Also available in the U.S. and Canada is Meta AI, an intelligent assistant that helps you get things done, create, and connect with the people and things you care about. Just say, “Hey, Meta,” and listen. You can control the glasses using voice commands and also have access to real-time information thanks to Meta AI.

We started testing multimodal AI updates in December. This allows you to ask your glasses about what you're looking at and get smart, helpful answers and suggestions. This means your glasses will be able to see what you see, so you can do more with them. Starting today, we are rolling out this feature in beta to all Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses in the US and Canada.

Let's say you're traveling and trying to read a menu in French. Smart glasses use built-in cameras and Meta AI to translate text and provide you with the information you need without having to pull out your phone or stare at a screen.

