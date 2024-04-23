Overview of verified peering providers | Network connectivity | Google Cloud





With a verified peering provider, you can access all publicly available Google Cloud resources through your internet service provider without having to peer directly with Google. Verified peering providers are an easy alternative to direct peering. Verified peering providers manage all aspects of the direct peering arrangement with Google.

The Verified Peering Provider program identifies a group of Internet Service Providers (ISPs) that have demonstrated diverse and reliable connectivity to Google. ISPs in the Authenticated Peering Provider Program are awarded a two-tiered Silver or Gold Authenticated Peering Provider badge based solely on technical criteria related to the depth of their connection with Google.

Verified peering providers must follow guidelines to minimize latency changes to customers during network outages, including redundant and physically diverse connections to the Google network.

Providers must also maintain up-to-date operations personnel to ensure quick troubleshooting in the event of network issues. Google regularly validates registered providers against program requirements to ensure that we continue to provide a high-quality experience for our customers.

considerations

Google recommends connecting through a verified peering provider to access public Google Cloud resources.

Verified peering providers offer a variety of Internet services designed for enterprises, from business-class Internet access to high-bandwidth IP address transit. Google customers can choose the provider that best fits their needs. Viewing the list of verified peering providers allows you to see where each verified peering provider connects to Google and understand which markets they serve.

Verified peering providers allow you to work directly with your provider to obtain internet service without having to meet Google's direct peering requirements.

Features

Verified peering providers offer the following features:

Simple connectivity No need to meet Google's peering requirements Leave complex peering deployments to verified peering providers Spend less time deploying and managing the technical complexity of direct peering deployments IP address transit from verified peering providers Or get dedicated internet access and a verified peering provider will handle peering with Google. High availability Google badges validate redundant connections to Google. Gold badge indicates metro redundancy. Silver indicates Point of Presence (PoP) redundancy. For more information about redundant connections, see Google Edge Network. Enterprise-grade connectivity Connect to Google through Internet products designed for enterprises. Access Google with or without Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) or Autonomous System Number (ASN) Work directly with your Internet Service Provider (ISP) customer service team for operational escalations Dedicated private Google connection All Google connectivity is over private, dedicated fiber Utilizes the same Google fiber that carries all Google services Access all Google services Access to Google Cloud services includes: All Google services accessible over the internet, including Google Workspace, Cloud APIs, Cloud VPN, public IP addresses, and network service tiers, are available at the Verified Peering Provider service tier.

Google does not offer service level agreements (SLAs) to users of verified peering providers. However, a verified peering provider may offer his SLA on the network before handing off traffic to Google.

An ISP's designation as a “Verified Peering Provider” does not guarantee that the ISP will meet your needs. Perform your own due diligence to independently assess whether an ISP can provide the services you need.

Find a verified peering provider

To see a list of available verified peering providers, check your connection to Google, learn about our services, and search for providers in different areas, visit Google Edge Network.

support

If a customer opens a Google Cloud support ticket for the Google Cloud Networking team and needs to contact a verified peering provider, the Google Cloud networking team will contact the verified peering provider.

