Holographic displays offer a glimpse of an immersive future – Princeton Engineering





A new era of immersive displays is poised for a new era of immersive displays, using high-resolution 3D holographic images to blend the real and virtual worlds inside regular glasses, according to a study led by researchers at Princeton University. They say they are one step closer to that.

Holographic images have real depth because they are three-dimensional, whereas monitors only simulate depth on a 2D screen. Because we see things in three dimensions, holographic images can be seamlessly integrated into our normal way of seeing the world.

The result is virtual reality and augmented reality displays that have the potential to be truly immersive, with holographic images never disappearing from view as you move your head normally. Felix Heide, an assistant professor of computer science and lead author of a paper published April 22 in the journal Nature Communications, says that to get a similar experience using a monitor, place it directly in front of a movie screen. He said he needed to sit down.

You don't need to wear a screen in front of your eyes to get this immersive experience. The optical elements needed to create these images are so small that they could fit in regular glasses. Similar to current displays, virtual reality displays that use monitors require a full headset. They also tend to be bulky, as they must accommodate the screen and the hardware needed to operate it.

Heide said holography could make virtual reality and augmented reality displays easily usable, wearable and ultra-thin. These can change the way we interact with any environment, from getting directions while driving, to monitoring patients during surgery, to accessing plumbing procedures during home repairs.

One of the most important challenges is quality. Holographic images are created by small chip-like devices called spatial light modulators. Until now, these modulators could only create small, sharp images or large, blurry images. This trade-off between image size and sharpness results in a narrow field of view that is too narrow to give the user an immersive experience. Nathan Matsuda, a research scientist at Meta and a co-author of the paper, said that if you look toward the corners of the display, you may not be able to see the entire image.

On the left is an image produced using current holographic display technology. On the right is the same image created using a new optical element invented by researchers at Princeton University and Meta University.

Heide, Matsuda, and computer science doctoral student Ethan Tseng have created a device that improves image quality and potentially solves this problem. Together with their collaborators, they built his second optical element, which works in conjunction with a spatial light modulator. Their device filters light from a spatial light modulator to expand the field of view while maintaining image stability and fidelity. Create larger images with minimal quality loss.

Image quality is the central issue that hinders the commercialization of holographic displays, Matsuda said. This research brings us one step closer to solving this challenge, he said.

The new optic is like a very small piece of custom-made frosted glass, Heide said. The highlight is the pattern carved into the frosted glass. The etched surface, designed using AI and optical technology, scatters the light produced by the spatial light modulator in a very precise way, allowing some elements of the image to be hidden in frequency bands that are difficult to perceive by the human eye. Push it into. This improves the quality of the holographic image and increases the field of view.

Still, hurdles remain to creating practical holographic displays. Heide said the image quality is still not perfect and the manufacturing process for the optical elements needs to be improved. Heide said many technologies will need to come together to make this happen. But this study points to a way forward.

The paper, “Neural Etendue Expander for Ultra-wide-Angle High-Fidelity Holographic Display,” was published April 22 in the journal Nature Communications. In addition to Heide and Tseng, co-authors from Princeton University include Seung-Hwan Baek and Praneeth Chakravarthula. In addition to Matsuda, co-authors of the meta-research are Grace Kuo, Andrew Maimone, Florian Schiffers, and Douglas Lanman. Qiang Fu and Wolfgang Heidrich from the Visual Computing Center at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Saudi Arabia also contributed. This research was supported by the Princeton University Image Analysis Center and the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology Nanofabrication Core Lab.

