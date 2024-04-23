Google aims to respond faster to address system challenges





Google aims to move faster and get closer to customers while addressing systemic challenges.

Prabhakar Raghavan, Google's senior vice president for search, Assistant, geolocation, advertising, commerce and payments products, told employees this during an all-hands meeting in March, CNBC reported Tuesday. (April 23), citing an audio recording of the event.

According to the report, Raghavan will request his own reports to complete certain projects faster, while Google will build teams in India, Brazil and other key markets to get closer to customers. The plan is to do so.

The company is also reducing the number of management tiers, the report said.

Asked by CNBC to comment on Raghavan's speech, a Google spokesperson said: “We have great opportunities ahead of us and we are working with speed and focus.”

The changes outlined by Raghavan are in response to “the systemic challenges facing Google in the search industry,” CNBC reports.

According to the report, Raghavan said increased competition, stricter regulation in the form of the European Union Digital Markets Act (DMA) and the rise of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) will require investment in infrastructure. said that it is increasing. .

Google's search business, which has dominated the industry for two decades, could be challenged by new GenAI applications that give users another way to find information online, according to a report.

Additionally, the number of new devices being used is also decreasing, according to the report.

What that means is that our growth in this new business reality will have to be hard won, Rahavan said in the report.

The news comes about a week after it was reported that Google was laying off an unspecified number of employees and transferring some roles to other countries as part of its ongoing cost-cutting efforts.

A Google spokesperson told Reuters: “In late 2023 and into 2024, many teams will be working to become more efficient and work better, removing layers and aligning resources to their biggest product priorities. We have made changes,” he said.

A few days later, on Thursday (April 18), Google announced that it would be merging teams focused on building AI models across Google Research and Google DeepMind, with all of this work happening within Google DeepMind.

