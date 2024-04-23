Google fires more employees who protested deal with Israel





Google has laid off at least 20 more workers, bringing the total number of laid-off employees to more than 50 following protests over technology it provides to the Israeli government during the Gaza war. A group representing workers has announced that.

It's the latest sign of the tech giant's internal turmoil centered around Project Nimbus, a $1.2 billion deal signed by Google and Amazon in 2021 to provide cloud computing and artificial intelligence services to the Israeli government. is.

Workers staged sit-ins last week at Google's offices in New York and Sunnyvale, California. The company notified the police and an arrest was made.

Last week, the company laid off 30 employees, up from the 28 it had originally announced, according to protest organizer No Tech for Apartheid.

Then, on Tuesday night, Google further laid off more than 20 staff members, including bystanders who did not participate during last week's protests, Jane Chan, a spokesperson for the Technology Development Movement for Apartheid, said in a statement. Although he did not give specific numbers, he said.

Google's purpose is clear. The company is trying to quash opposition, silence employees and reassert power over employees, Chong said in a press release. In an attempt to do so, Google decided to upend the lives of more than 50 of its own employees without due process.

Google added additional employees after an investigation collected details from co-workers who were physically disturbed and identified an employee who was not wearing a mask or carrying a staff badge to conceal his identity. announced that he had been fired. He did not say how many people had been laid off.

The company disputes the group's claims and says it has carefully determined that all fired employees were personally and conclusively involved in the sabotage within the company's buildings.

The Mountain View, Calif., company has previously indicated it may lay off more people, and CEO Sundar Pichai said in a blog post that the company will ramp up efforts to improve its AI technology. In the meantime, the employee's detention will be shorter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/Business/wireStory/google-fires-workers-protested-deal-israel-109531848 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos