Overwatch 2 Season 10 Guide: Play Mirrorwatch Now





Season 10 of Overwatch 2 brings back the best part of Overwatch 1 (instant access to new heroes) and adds new limited-time modes in addition to the usual seasonal goodies. This is a strong result after the big changes in Season 9, which changed the health pools of all heroes and added resizing of all damage projectiles. The new season launches on Tuesday, April 16th, and while it's a little light on balance changes, there's plenty for new and returning players to love.

Here's our guide to Overwatch 2 Season 10.

Mirror Watch swaps the forces of good and evil

I haven't been this excited about a seasonal event and battle pass theme since Season 4's space opera theme. Season 10 introduces Mirrorwatch, an alternate world where the heroes of Overwatch and the villains of Talon have switched places. Doomfist, Sombra, and Widowmaker lead Overwatch against villain versions of Anna, Reinhardt, and Mercy. Some skins are available in the Battle Pass, while others can be purchased in the Shop. (I'm not sure if the Arch-Commandant Ana skin is worth his $40 for the Ultimate Battle Pass, but I personally couldn't resist.)

A limited time event for Mirrorwatch begins today, giving your hero a twist on his usual abilities, like Doomfist's power block providing a shield for your team. The Mirrorwatch event will pit Overwatch and his twisted versions of Talon against each other on the Watchpoint His Gibraltar map and will run until May 13th.

Blizzard New Hero: Venture

The first new damage hero since Sojourn joined the roster at launch, Venture is a dynamic addition to the game. Their excavation training quickly crushes enemies at close range, and both abilities provide excellent mobility options. Venture's ultimate ability fires a powerful shockwave in a conical pattern, causing enemies hit to take heavy damage and be launched several feet into the air.

I played Venture a few weeks ago during a trial weekend and had a lot of fun. I usually prefer sniper heroes like Ashe or Widowmaker when playing damage roles, but I really enjoyed the fluidity and dynamics of Venture's kit. Unlike his previous hero releases, Overwatch 2 made Venture immediately available in competitive mode.

Overwatch 2 season 10 roadmap.

New heroes released from Blizzard Battle Pass Jail

One of the biggest complaints when Overwatch 2 launched was that the new heroes were stuck in the back of the battle pass. A player can unlock it at Tier 45 of the free Battle Pass, or he can purchase the Premium Battle Pass for $10 for immediate access that season. This was a huge change from Overwatch 1, where all new heroes were released to everyone for free.

In a developer update last month, Overwatch 2 Game Director Aaron Keller announced that starting in Season 10, new heroes will be immediately available to all players without a Battle Pass. This is a huge improvement for the game, removing a friction point for returning players and giving new players a chance to join if they're interested in a new hero. This is the best change the game has made since its October 2022 launch.

Other ways to unlock mythic skins

Mythic skins are one of the coolest features added to the game in Overwatch 2, allowing players to customize the look of their heroes and create unique designs, like the lightning bolt that hits players when Zeus Junker Queen lands a knife. You can enjoy unique voice lines, visual effects, and sound effects. Throw them. In past seasons, the Premium Battle Pass allowed players to only unlock Mythic skins introduced in that season. However, starting in Season 10, players will be able to earn Mythic His Prisms, which can be used to unlock Mythic skins for any season, including this season's Vengeance His Mercy. Players can earn Mythic His Prism with the Premium Battle Pass or purchase it separately from the Store. If you're not a fan of this season's Mythics and missed the previous Mythics, you can now save up and withdraw something from your coffers.

Vengeance Mercy reimagines angelic support as part of the villain Talon.

Blizzard New Game Mode Trial: Crash

For the first two weeks of the season, you can try out an upcoming game mode called Clash. As Blizzard explains in its Season 10 blog post, “In this ultimate tug-of-war, teams are challenged to capture points along a linear path. Five captured points on a mirrored map. The points are strategically placed and teams must maneuver skillfully to capture and defend them to secure victory. ”

Clash feels like a combination of Flashpoint and Push game modes, where you fight for capture points, but the area you fight over changes position as you or your opponent successfully seize control. My early experience has found it to be fast and frenetic with less downtime than other game modes. Clash will be available until April 29th and will officially join the map rotation in future seasons.

The Season 10 Premium Battle Pass begins with the Strike Commander Ogundimu skin for Doomfist and ends with the Captain LaCroix skin for Widowmaker.

BlizzardGrouping Competitive Changes

Overwatch is responding to a long-requested change by allowing players to queue for competitive matches regardless of their rank. You will no longer be left behind by your Grandmaster friend when the rest of your party languishes on the plat, nor will you be left behind by your Silver friend when you reach the Diamond. Currently, competitive groups are categorized as narrow (players are close in rank) or wide (players are unusually far apart in rank, or tied at Grandmaster or Champion rank regardless of rank difference).

For a wide group, the larger the gap between the ranks of team members, the longer the queue time and the lower the rank increase. If you're in a wider group, the system will notify you before you get in line for the game. According to the developer's blog post, Matchmaker will attempt to match wide groups with wide groups and narrow groups with narrow groups. That is, wide groups of four players are not allowed (so a solo his player will not be thrown into a game with a wide group of strangers). Good news, solo players! Currently, you will only be queuing against other solo players or small groups.

Overwatch 2 is free to play on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X/S.

