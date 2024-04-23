Latest information on child safety initiatives and efforts





The fight against child sexual abuse and exploitation (CSAE) is very important to us. We have invested significant resources in building detection technology, training dedicated teams, and leading industry efforts to stop the spread of this harmful content.

Today, we announced our commitment to Safety by Design generative AI principles developed by Thorn and All Tech is Human. These mitigations complement existing efforts to prevent AI from creating, disseminating, and facilitating child sexual abuse and exploitation. We are joining our industry peers in this voluntary initiative to make it as difficult as possible for bad actors to abuse generated AI to create content that depicts or depicts child sexual abuse. We are proud to do this.

The measure provides advertising space for the Department of Homeland Security's Know2Protect campaign and increases advertising grant support to promote the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's (NCMEC) 40th anniversary and No Escape Room initiative. This follows a recent announcement. . Supporting these campaigns is important to raise public awareness and provide children and parents with the tools to identify and report abuse.

Protecting children online is of paramount importance, and as AI advances, we recognize that this work cannot be done in silos, and we encourage others in industry and civil society to Responsible for working with the organization to ensure appropriate guardrails are installed. In addition to these announcements, today we shared more details about AI child safety and our recent work with NGOs.

How to counter AI-generated CSAM on your platform

Across our products, we use a combination of hash matching technology, artificial intelligence classifiers, and human reviews to proactively detect and remove CSAE material. Our policies and protections are designed to detect all types of CSAE, including AI-generated CSAM. If we identify exploitative content, we will remove it and take appropriate action, including reporting it to NCMEC.

In line with AI principles, build to ensure safety and proactively implement guardrails against child safety risks to address the creation of AI-generated child sexual abuse material (CSAM). I focused on it. This includes:

Training dataset: We integrate both hash matching and child safety classifiers to remove CSAM and other exploitative and illegal content from our training dataset. Identify prompts for CSAE: Use machine learning to identify and block prompts for CSAE. Prohibits the production of output that may exploit or sexualize children. Adversarial testing: Adversarial child safety testing of text, images, video, and audio for potential risks and violations. Involvement of experts: We have a priority reporting program in which we partner with expert third parties. Flag potentially violating content, including child safety content, for your team to review.How to collaborate with child safety experts and industry partners

Over the past decade, we have worked closely with child safety experts, including NGOs, industry peers, and law enforcement, to accelerate the fight against CSAE content. The latest support for NCMEC builds on past collaborations, including prioritizing CSAM's new reports and developing dedicated APIs to support law enforcement operations.

Similarly, Google has a dedicated team that helps identify when flagged content indicates that children may be at risk. This team will then notify his NCMEC of the urgency of the report and report it to local law enforcement for further investigation. We are proud that this initiative has led to the successful rescue of children around the world.

These collaborations continue to impact support for industry partners and innovations like the Child Safety Toolkit. We license our toolkit free of charge to help other organizations identify, flag, and review billions of potentially fraudulent content each month.

How can we continue to support stronger laws?

We are actively working on this issue with legislators and third-party experts with the common goal of protecting children online. That's why this year we announced strong support for several important bipartisan bills in the United States, including the Child Safety Investment Act, the Child Safety Project Act, the Report Act, the Shield Act, and the STOP CSAM Act.

This work is ongoing and we are expanding our efforts, including how we work with others across the ecosystem to protect children and prevent the misuse of technology to exploit them. I will continue to do so.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://blog.google/technology/safety-security/an-update-on-our-child-safety-efforts-and-commitments/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos