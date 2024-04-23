Why is Microsoft opening a new AI hub in London?





A North East expert looks at why Microsoft chose London as its new AI hub and the challenges the tech giant's UK-based developers may face.

London There was palpable excitement in the UK when Microsoft announced plans to open an office in London dedicated to artificial intelligence research and development.

The UK's AI minister, Viscount Camrose, told the BBC that Microsoft's new hub was “an expression of confidence in the UK's position as a global leader in AI innovation”.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who previously worked in California, home to Silicon Valley internet giants such as Google, eBay and Apple, is considering positioning the UK as the home of global AI regulation. .

The AI ​​Safety Summit held in the UK in November was part of that pitch, with the gathering aimed at selling world leaders and technology chiefs on the prospect of the UK becoming a hub for controlling and monitoring advances in AI. It was something I did.

Mark Martin, assistant professor of computer science at Northeastern University in London, said:Provided photo

Announcing the new London hub in a blog post this month, Microsoft AI chief executive Mustafa Suleiman praised the UK's “safety first” approach to AI.

Mark Martin, assistant professor of computer science at Northeastern University in London, said the reason Britain is courting industry leaders through the AI ​​summit is to avoid continuing to play catch-up, as it did in past periods of technological progress. .

He said the UK is very keen to have a say in this area of ​​AI, particularly in view of the national risks it poses. We need more talent in AI to help us from cyber-attacks, and we need more talent to grow our business within the UK. So there's a significant incentive to have this conversation now rather than chasing.

I think, historically, the UK has followed much of what's happening around the world in terms of innovation, he continued. But this summit got us thinking about how we can start building these guardrails around AI. Because we don't yet know what AI will look like, in that it could be an opportunity or it could be a big risk.

Suleiman, who co-founded AI research lab DeepMind in the UK before it was acquired by Google in 2014, said in announcing the creation of the AI ​​Office that there was a huge pool of AI talent and expertise in the UK.

Brian Ball, Associate Professor of Philosophy at Northeastern University, London.Provided photo

Microsoft is a major investor in OpenAI, the US organization behind the ChatGPT chatbot, which itself opened an office in London in 2023.

Mr Martin said Microsoft's further commitment to London was an exciting opportunity, noting that the city's diverse economy was perfectly placed for new innovation and emerging technologies.

He said he was aware that London was a melting pot of different sectors, from the financial district to regulators and more. And despite Brexit, we're still in the top five in the world for technology, and being in London attracts a lot of investment and a lot of innovation.

He said the hope is that there will be no need to leave the country and go elsewhere in search of big tech jobs, and connect homegrown talent to these opportunities available in the AI ​​field.

As opportunities become wider for those employed in or trained in the UK's technology workforce, these professionals need to prepare for the next challenges posed by AI development. Dew.

Brian Ball, an associate professor of philosophy at Northeastern University in London, said the hurdles Microsoft will face as it seeks to advance pioneering research at its London base to advance cutting-edge language models is its ability to understand the nuances of human language. do.

He said language skills are complex, especially when it comes to understanding changes in tone of voice and reasoning.

Ball, an expert in the philosophy of language, added: “Pragmatics is about what people do with words.”

So the example I want to give you is if you say something stupid and I say, “Yeah, I'm the monkey's uncle.” He said. What I said is not true, so I am insinuating or insinuating that what you said is not true.

That's clearly not true, and you can infer from what I say that I don't mean what I say. Mr. Ball said it wasn't just a literal expression; he was trying to imply something. Therefore, I believe that it is not easy to recognize pragmatic features of language use in computational modeling of language properties. [But] I'm not saying it's impossible in principle.

The ability of large-scale language models, known as LLMs, to decipher such inferences is critical to understanding the difference between humor and more sinister attempts to mislead people, Ball noted. do.

This has implications for things like misinformation detection. People might say, oh, that's just a joke, he said. Therefore, the language model must be able to distinguish between, for example, satire and the intention to deceive by spreading falsehoods. I think it's often difficult.

