Google has laid off additional employees following last week's protests, group announces





Google fired additional employees this week after initially firing 28 people for taking part in recent protests against the company in Israel.

The total number of employees fired following protests at Google's offices in New York and Sunnyvale, Calif., has risen to more than 50, with more than 20 laid off as of Monday night, according to the No Tech for organization. It is said that it was done. Apartheid campaign, advocacy group that organized sit-ins.

Google confirmed in a statement that the company had cut additional employees as a result of its investigation into the protests, but did not say how many. A spokesperson said it took some time to identify the participants because some of them had their faces covered by masks and were not wearing employee badges.

The company said its investigation into these incidents has now concluded and it has terminated the employment of additional employees found to have been directly involved in the subversive activities. Again, all those whose employment was terminated were personally and conclusively involved in sabotage within the building. We have carefully checked and double-checked it.

Protest groups have previously condemned the shooting and claimed that some of the fired protesters did not directly participate in the event, a claim Google has vigorously disputed.

Google's tantrums are a result of company executives being embarrassed by the strength shown by workers during last Tuesday's historic sit-in and the failure to respond to it, according to the No Technology Forum. The Apartheid Campaign said in a statement. Companies are now lashing out at workers who were physically near the protests, including those who were not involved in the protests at all.

On April 16, the campaign held a rally outside Google's offices. Dozens of employees sat in for hours at stores in New York City and Sunnyvale, and nine people were arrested for trespassing.

The campaign is calling on the company to abandon its cloud computing contract with the Israeli government and military, called Project Nimbus. The group said it will continue to demand that Google cancel Project Nimbus, protect Palestinian, Arab and Muslim employees and reinstate fired employees.

In the wake of the protests and sit-ins, Google announced last week that it had fired its first 28 employees for violating company policies governing employee conduct and harassment.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in a blog post last week that while maintaining a company culture of open discussion is important, Google needs to maintain a professional workplace.

[O]Your policies and expectations are clear. This is a business, and this is a place where you behave in a way that disturbs co-workers, makes them feel unsafe, tries to use the company as a personal platform, fights over disruptive issues, or debates politics. Not. writes Pichai.

The tech industry protests have intensified following Israeli shelling of the Gaza Strip, which began in the wake of an October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas-led militants that killed an estimated 1,200 people and took about 240 hostages. ing.

More than 34,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have been killed in Israeli air and ground attacks, according to Gaza health officials.

Hassan Ibrahim, one of the fired employees, said at a press conference Monday that Google pays us well enough that we don't have to think too much about what we're doing, but that's just the way it is. Said it wasn't worth it. I wanted to support my colleagues who are being harassed for opposing this project.

Google says its technology is used to support many governments around the world, including Israel, and that the Nimbus contract is for work performed on its commercial cloud network, and that Israeli government ministries are said that it agrees to abide by the Terms of Use and Acceptable Use Conditions. policy.

Google said in a statement that this work was not targeted at highly sensitive classified or military workloads related to weapons or intelligence.

But former Google employees who attended the press conference questioned how the company would enforce its terms of service and called for more transparency. They also challenged findings that they were interfering with the work of other employees.

