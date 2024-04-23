Google CEO prioritizes business over politics after internal protesters are fired





Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney praised Google for firing disruptive employees over anti-Israel protests.

CEO Sundar Pichai remains on the payroll after more than 20 Google employees involved in protests at Google's offices were arrested and subsequently fired last week. We asked them to address this issue with their current employees.

Google fired 28 employees on April 16 after anti-Israel protesters occupied its offices in New York, Seattle, and Sunnyvale, California, holding sit-ins for 10 hours. “He is the job of other Google employees,'' according to an internal memo from Chris Rackow, Google's vice president of global security.

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai attended a press event announcing Google as the new official partner of the women's national team held at Google Berlin. (Christoph Soeder/Photo Alliance/Getty Images)

The next day, Pichai reiterated in a blog post that such behavior is unacceptable.

Google fires employee who interrupted tech conference with anti-Israel rant: 'It's not okay'

“We have a vibrant, open culture of discussion that allows us to create great products and turn great ideas into action. It's important that we maintain that,” Pichai wrote. Ta. “But at the end of the day, we are a workplace, and our policies and expectations are clear. This is a business, and you should not disturb your colleagues, make them feel unsafe, or use the company as a personal platform.” This is not the place to fight over destructive issues or debate politics. ”

Google employees stage a sit-in at Google's headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. (Apartheid doesn't need technology / FOX News)

Demonstrators called out Google Cloud's CEO to read out a list of demands, including that Google sever ties with Israel and terminate its contract to provide cloud computing and artificial intelligence services to the Israeli government. ) was arrested after occupying the office of Mr. Thomas Kliant.

Columbia University responds to Robert Kraft's statement that it is withdrawing support over anti-Semitic violence

The employees also demanded that the company stop “harassing, threatening, bullying, silencing, and censoring Palestinian, Arab, and Muslim Google employees.”

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GOOG ALPHABET INC. 157.95 +2.23 +1.43%

Tech workers at Amazon and Google have long protested Project Nimbus, the $1.2 billion contract Google and Amazon signed with the Israeli government and military.

Google employees protested the tech giant's contract with the Israeli military and its alleged complicity in the Israeli-Hamas war. (Apartheid has no technology/FOX News)

Tech workers, who organized the group No Technology for Apartheid, said the Israeli military would use Google's technology as a “genocidal instrument.”

Google has denied that the Nimbus program is supporting Israel with weapons or intelligence, and protesters have acknowledged there is no evidence that the Nimbus program is being used against civilians in Gaza. .

A Google spokesperson said in an email to FOX Business on Tuesday that after the April 16 incident, the company continues to investigate and said it would “not be possible to identify any co-workers who were physically disturbed or who were not identified and who took the time to identify.” “We are reviewing additional information provided by the affected employee.” While engaged in disruption, they were partially concealed, such as by not wearing badges and wearing masks. ”

“Our investigation into these incidents has now concluded and we have terminated the employment of additional employees found to have been directly involved in the subversive activities,” the spokesperson continued. “Again, all of those whose employment was terminated were personally and conclusively involved in vandalism within the building. We have carefully reviewed and reaffirmed this. ”

