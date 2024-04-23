Swedish schizophrenia: the quiet tech superstar





Despite playing a leading role in Europe's technology success, Sweden is surprised by its weak digital policy.

Stockholm is all about digital. It has more unicorns per capita than any other European capital, second only to Silicon Valley. From there, fintech superstar Klarna, music streaming giant Spotify and messaging pioneer Skype were born. As an exporter, Sweden prides itself on free trade, especially with partners like the United States.

However, Sweden's technology policy has not matched its innovation capabilities. The public sector does not have a strong digital agenda. In 2022, the country ranked 9th among EU countries in digital public services. Unlike the Netherlands and other tech-savvy Nordic countries, there is no dedicated digital minister. Instead, technology policy is consolidated in the Ministry of Public Administration.

In Brussels, Swedish voices are often silenced. The country has very few MEPs in the European Parliament who focus on digital issues. The Congressional Artificial Intelligence Committee has no standing members.

Sweden has barely participated in negotiations on important digital regulations, such as the Digital Services and Markets Act and the new EU AI law.

In contrast, the Nordic and Baltic neighbors are at the forefront of EU technology policy-making. Estonian MP Andras Ansip served as shadow rapporteur on the landmark Digital Markets Act. Danish parliamentarian Christer Schaldemose led negotiations on the Digital Services Act.

Most Nordic countries, including Sweden, believe in strong regulation that emphasizes consumer rights. Socialist Danish lawmaker Schaldemose led a charge in Brussels to ensure maximum accountability for the sale of dangerous and counterfeit goods on online markets.

Sweden's ambitious neighbor Finland is frequently praised for its important role in promoting high-tech policy. Slush, the world's leading startup event, will be held in Helsinki. The country has taken a strong position on digital issues in Europe. Finnish Member of Parliament Miapetra Kumpula Natoli is the Vice-Chairman of the Parliamentary AI Committee. Helsinki consults with national stakeholders and frequently prepares position papers on EU technical proposals. A recent non-document co-signed by 14 EU member states emphasizes the importance of building the EU's single market on technology.

Until recently, Sweden may have had an advantage in the apparent contradiction between an active private sector and a silent public sector. The government kept domestic regulations to a minimum and avoided creating barriers to growth. Sweden's technology business has grown and attracted investors and innovators. Having achieved success, Stockholm saw little need to fight Brussels. My Bergdah, director of digital trade at Swedish digital association Teknikfretagen, says there was a sense that we were already there.

A variety of issues prevailed. Domestically, rising crime rates due to gang violence have risen to the top of the political agenda. Abroad, Swedish policymakers were preoccupied with stalled negotiations to join NATO.

When Sweden took over the rotating semi-annual European Council presidency in the first half of 2023, it focused on the Ukraine war, climate change and migration.

This hands-off approach may have been appropriate at one time, but it now looks outdated. EU digital laws promoting digital sovereignty threaten to undermine Sweden's pro-business, free trade stance. Karolina Brändby, director of digital policy at the Confederation of Swedish Businesses, warns that the country risks losing control of policy if it cannot assert itself in Brussels.

Apart from regulation, the nature of tech finance is also changing. New technologies, especially AI, require more government funding than fintech or apps like Klarna or Spotify. Training large language models is expensive, and if Sweden wants to remain Europe's technology leader, the public sector needs to support startups.

The government has begun to perform a U-turn. In December last year, it announced the establishment of a new AI commission to boost Sweden's competitiveness. The plan is to create a council tasked with evaluating and enforcing Brussels' laws. After an extended absence in Sweden, Government Minister Erik Slotner attended the annual Digital Frontrunners Conference (known as D9+) in Ireland this month. Sweden is likely to lead the pro-tech forces in Brussels and become more assertive on digital policy.

Clara Riedenstein is a researcher in the Digital Innovation Initiative team at the Center for European Policy Analysis. She graduated from Oxford University.

Bandwidth is CEPA's online journal dedicated to promoting transatlantic cooperation on technology policy. All opinions are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the positions or views of the institutions they represent or the Center for European Policy Analysis.

Read more about bandwidth

CEPA's online journal dedicated to promoting transatlantic cooperation on technology policy.

read more

