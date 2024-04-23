7 technology innovators who will change the world for the better in 2024





Digital technologies have become essential to solving humanity's most complex challenges, from medicine to climate change, from logistics to manufacturing and more. But its experts and thought leaders have been the driving force behind digital innovations and solutions, as well as the insights and strategies to apply them effectively.

Kyndryl recently announced its 2024 class of Fellows and Distinguished Engineers, recognizing contributions that help solve industry-wide challenges and enable customer innovation and success. Together, they represent the value and expertise Kyndryl provides to help customers transform their businesses and communities.

Kyndryl Fellows are at the pinnacle of their fields and have demonstrated outstanding and sustained leadership and deep technical expertise across a variety of technologies. These thought leaders and practicing engineers have a significant impact on Kindril and its customers globally.

Antoine Shagoury, Chief Technology Officer at Kyndryl, said: They truly embody the characteristics of the Kyndryl Way, whether they work tirelessly to build technical expertise or are dedicated to the success of their teams and customers.

Kyndryls Distinguished Engineers have made significant contributions to accelerating innovation, influencing critical designs, and advancing technology solutions around the world. They reflect the company's dedication to investing in the skills and capabilities to address customers' most pressing business transformation needs.

Shagoury said our new class of Distinguished Engineers is at the heart of our progress from transformation to growth and innovation. These people are incredible examples of how we innovate and move our business forward.

