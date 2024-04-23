Dragonflight Season 4 is now available! — World of Warcraft — Blizzard News





Season 4 offers powerful rewards that bring you the best of what the Dragonflight expansion has to offer. Dive into the new Mythic+ dungeon rotation, rally your forces for new challenges in raids, prepare for the new PvP season, and prepare for the War Within.

Dungeon progression improvements, new rotations, and reputation buffs

Return to all eight Dragonflight dungeons and enjoy a refined and rewarding progression curve in Heroic, Mythic, and Mythic+ with better pacing and meaningful rewards.

Algetal Academy Brackenhide Cavity of Infusion Nertarus Ruby Life Pool Azure Vault Nokdo Offensive Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr

The baseline Dawn of the Infinite becomes more challenging and rewarding. However, it is not included in the biweekly rotation. For more information on the various dungeon adjustments and their progression, please refer to our previously published article.

Awakening raid

Each week in Dragonflight Season 4, one of the three Dragonflight raids will be AwakenedVault of the Incarnates. Abellas, Crucible of Shadows. Or dreams of hope, Amidracil. Enemies within Awakened Raid are more powerful and drop upgraded loot with higher item levels. Also, each time a specific raid is awakened, a buff that increases reputation gain from Dragonflight Reputation will be activated. schedule:

Vault of the Incarnates: Signs of the Awakened Storm Dragonscale Expedition, Maruuk Centaur, and the Crucible of Shadows Iskaara Tuskaar Aberrus: Signs of the Awakened Ember Loamm Niffen, Solidormi, and Sabellian/Wrathion Amirdrassil, Hope of the Dream: Signs of the Awakened Dream Powerful new rewards for Dream Wardens and the Pact of Valdraken

Earn fresh rewards through PvE and PvP content and purchase them with the new currency Antique Bronze Brioner through the new gear upgrade track “Awakened”. You can earn her 1 Antique Bronze Bullion per week per character by defeating Awakened Bosses, and the limit increases by 1 each week. If you miss a week, you can still catch up on his current weekly maximum.

Exchange 2 bullion for weapons and powerful items obtained from Dragonflight raids from the Farewell Glass vendor in Valdraken. Additional vendors nearby sell the Jigglesworth Senior Mount for 3 pieces of bullion, as well as cosmetics that allow you to choose the color of your raid weapon's appearance and difficulty for 1 piece each.

Complete all three Awakened Dragonflight raids on Heroic difficulty to receive the Voyaging Wildling Dynamic Flying Mount. Complete the Dragon Riding Awakening Raid on Heroic difficulty to earn the new achievement title “Awakened Hero.” Dedicated defenders can earn the new Keystone Master mount, Infinite His Armor Redon, by completing the Dragonflight Keystone Master: Season 4 achievement.

Additionally, those who complete the Dragonflight Awakening raid on Mythic difficulty will receive a pass portal to the next three raids.

All three raids also drop new tier tokens to be exchanged for new tier pieces with player-voted appearance and bonus combinations.

Legendary items will drop from raids as usual, but players who have previously obtained the item can purchase Scales of Awakening to upgrade the item to Season 4 level (base 502, Crest and Flight (can be further upgraded through stones).

New PvP season

Season 4 brings resets to PvP rankings, new gear sets, vehicles, titles, and more. Earn the Vicious Dream Talon (Horde or Alliance version) in the Rating Arena and Rating Battlegrounds, and the Draconic Gladiator to earn the Gladiator: Dragonflight Season 4 achievement.

Earn the following titles and achievement rewards during Dragonflight Season 4:

Draconic Dragonflight Keystone Conqueror: Season 4 Achieve a Mythic+ rating of 1500 during Dragonflight Season 4. Draconic Hero Draconic Hero: Dragonflight Season 4 Finish Dragonflight Mythic + Season 4 by being in the top 0.1% of all players in your region with a Mythic+ rating. Northrend Racer Northrend Racing Completionist: Gold Earn gold in every race in Northrend. Awakened Hero Heroic: Awakening of Dragonflight Raid He completes all three Awakened raids on Dragonflight Season 4 Heroic or higher difficulty. Draconic Gladiator Draconic Gladiator: Dragonflight Season 4 Finish Dragonflight PvP Season 4 in the top 0.1% of the 3v3 Arena ladder. Draconic Legends Draconic Legends: Dragonflight Season 4 Solo Shuffle Ends Dragonflight PvP Season 4 in the top 0.1% of the ladder.Notes on content updates

For more information on Season 4, check out the update notes.

We can't wait to see our heroes take on the challenge in Dragonflight Season 4.

See you in Azeroth!

