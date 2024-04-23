Everything we think we know so far





Google's annual spring developer conference is just around the corner, and as a result, rumors about the company's next midrange smartphone are buzzing loudly. What will the Pixel 8a look like? Will it arrive soon? Perhaps offering more RAM at a slightly higher price point? No one knows for sure, and Google hasn't revealed anything yet, but this rumor has certainly sparked a lot of speculation.

The Pixel 7a was primarily a resale of its flagship predecessor, the Pixel 7. The $500 Pixel 7a offered an impressive camera system, wireless charging, and the same Google Tensor CPU found in the rest of his Pixel series. Google tends to prioritize maintaining AI processing and camera algorithms over everything else.

Will the Pixel 8a follow in the footsteps of its predecessor? Although it probably won't cost a bit more. Here's what we think Google's next device will be like, and what you can expect if you've been waiting for this mid-range smartphone.

When will Pixel 8a arrive?

All bets are on Google announcing the Pixel 8a at Google I/O 2024 starting May 14th. We expect the hardware to be announced during the annual developer conference, as it has been status quo for the past few years. Even the Pixel 7a debuted at Google I/O 2023.

What to expect from Pixel 8a

Last month, Android Authority revealed what a source inside Google teased about the Pixel 8a. Perhaps to take on ultimate enemy Samsung, the Pixel 8a will feature his 120Hz refresh rate rather than his 90Hz, potentially resulting in a smoother scrolling experience (and less battery strain). Become!). The screen resolution and his OLED panel will probably replicate the Pixel 8 and offer higher peak HDR brightness.

According to the same leaker, the corners are becoming rounded. This is easy to believe since all rumors point to a more rounded Pixel 9, which is as horizontally round as the latest iPhone 15. We thought the Pixel 8a would arrive in a blue variant to match its siblings, but there's also some chatter about a green hue floating around.

Inside the Pixel 8a, some of the Pixel 8's best specs may return, including the Tensor G3 CPU. There is not much information yet about the amount of memory installed or the size of the battery. The Pixel A series has the best battery life among other members of the Pixel family. The Pixel 8a is expected to feature the same torch.

Is the Pixel 8as camera worth it?

The reason the Pixel A series exists is because of the camera algorithm. It's an easy way for Google to flex its muscles outside of flagship wars and among a public tired of buying cheap phones with crappy cameras. The Pixel 8a probably doesn't have a terrible camera, but its performance may rely more on algorithms than modern hardware. The leaker claims it has the same camera setup as last year's Pixel 7a, right down to the 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor. There's no point in fixing what isn't broken. Does it also work with camera algorithms?

How much does Pixel 8a cost?

It's good to see that affordability continues to be a top concern for hardware manufacturers. But in this era of wildly rising prices and stagnant wages, is $500 affordable? How about $550? Here's how much you'll pay for the Pixel 8a, according to a report out of Canada. Of course, the numbers in the original article are in Canadian dollars, but the exchange rate is in line with similar gossip from earlier this year, suggesting price increases in Europe.

Does the Pixel 8a offer enough product to be worth all the extra cash? Well, we'll soon find out.

