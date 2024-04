Forcen completes $8.35 million in funding to develop touch technology for robots

The round was co-led by Brightspark Ventures and BDC Capitals Deep Tech Venture Fund.

Toronto-based robotic sensing company Forcen has closed an CAD 8.35 million funding round to expand its prototype production facility.

The round was co-led by Brightspark Ventures and BDC Capitals Deep Tech Venture Fund, with participation from returning investors including Garage Capital, MaRS IAF, and EmergingVC.

Forcen said it will use the investment to support more customers and continue developing force-sensing technology for robots.

BrightSpark Ventures co-founder and partner Mark Skapinker said in a statement that robot vision has revolutionized the past decade and continues to accelerate with new AI approaches. We expect that robot operations will soon follow in the footsteps of robot vision, with Forcens technology becoming a key enabler of ubiquitous human-level robot operations.

Forcen was founded in 2015 by CEO Robert Brooks, who won Canada's national James Dyson Award in 2017 for co-developing Forcen's core product, ForceFilm. ForceFilm is described as a thin force-sensitive film that can be laminated to machines to provide a touch sensation.

Forsen said increasingly common robotics applications have become challenging for traditional sensing technologies due to risks such as repeated shock, overload, temperature changes and size constraints. I am. Forcen uses his proprietary sensing systems for complex applications through his three proprietary products: ForceFilm, a proprietary overload protection structure, DicateOverload, and onboard edge intelligence, and Synap. It claims to be designed.

In 2019, Forsen raised $500,000 in seed funding to prepare for large-scale production and hire additional technical staff. At the time, Forsen used the Biomedical Zone Incubator at Ryerson University (now Toronto Metropolitan University). The incubator aims to help early-stage health technology companies validate their needs-based solutions directly in hospital environments. Forcen says its technology is already moving into production for customers in the fields of surgery, logistics and space robotics.

Forcen plans to launch customizable products and off-the-shelf development kits later this year to accelerate development for current customers and make its technology available to more robotics companies. Stated. Customizable products allow customers to choose size, sensitivity, connector type, and other sensor calibrations, providing an alternative to traditional catalogs.

