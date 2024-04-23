Bajaj Auto announces management changes to drive innovation





Abraham Joseph has been appointed Managing Director of Chetak Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bajaj Auto, known for its pioneering efforts in electric vehicles (EVs). With over 35 years of experience with Bajaj Auto, Joseph will play a key role in the transformation and growth of Chetak Technology.

Ramtilak Ananthan will be appointed Chief Technology Officer of Bajaj Auto. With over 30 years of experience at Bajaj Auto, Ananthan brings a wealth of knowledge in product development and testing.

Also read: Bajaj Auto launches Pulsar N250

A statement issued by Bajaj Auto said Mr. Joseph's tenure at Bajaj Auto has been an important one, including leading the development of iconic brands like Pulsar and overseeing the development of outstanding products across various sectors. He added that he had achieved great results. His leadership also contributed to the development of innovative three-wheeler products and the launch of India's first four-wheeler, the Qute.

Under Joseph's guidance, Bajaj Auto's R&D has achieved several milestones and established partnerships with industry leaders such as KTM and Triumph Motorcycles. His focus on innovation and technology has contributed to Bajaj Autos' success, the statement said.

Ananthan has a strong educational background and vast experience at Bajaj Auto and has played a key role in leading the transition of all Bajaj Auto products to BS4, BS6 and OBD2A standards. His strategic vision and leadership skills will be critical in navigating technological change and driving Bajaj Auto's growth in a competitive market.

share

Copy linkEmailFacebookTwitterTelegramLinkedInWhatsAppReddit

Published April 23, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/companies/bajaj-auto-announces-leadership-changes-to-drive-technological-innovation/article68097519.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos