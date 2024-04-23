Google won't pull cookies in 2024





Retiring third-party cookies is a true “boy werewolf” story.

After twice extending its self-imposed deadline to phase out cookies in Chrome, Google on Tuesday announced a third postponement after promising it would not phase out cookies.

Google says it's not actually holding back or trying to avoid signal loss, just industry and regulatory pressures making it impossible to move forward with the current schedule. .

In an official statement, Google said that the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), the antitrust regulator that closely monitors the Chrome Privacy Sandbox, had sufficient evidence to review all the evidence, including the results of industry tests. He said that it takes a lot of time.

The CMA asked for feedback from the market by the end of June. However, the statement also said that some of Google's decisions were due to disparate feedback from industry and developers.

When Google and the CMA seek answers from companies that have tested their privacy sandboxes, there is no consensus. Just more hot takes.

behind the scenes

In February, the CMA ordered Google to stop phasing out cookies until anti-competitive concerns were addressed.

Specifically, publishers and ad tech companies urged the CMA to investigate concerns that the Privacy Sandbox is self-prioritizing the market position of Google's advertising products, particularly Google Ad Manager.

Privacy sandbox auctions work in sequence by feeding the results of one auction into another. (Learn more here) Some industry executives argue that this setup ignores the traditional role of ad servers and supply-side platforms and could strengthen Google's market share.

Also in February, the IAB Tech Labs Privacy Sandbox Task Force warned that most basic use cases for digital advertising are currently impossible to perform using the Privacy Sandbox API. did.

One example is the Protected Audience API (PAAPI). PAAPI generates bids for individual interest groups, thereby increasing the likelihood that advertisers will bid against themselves. This API, at least in early testing, has been shown to have high latency (aka relatively slow ad loading) and low yield.

PAAPI also relies on intermediaries called Trusted Execution Environments, but there are currently only two: Google and Amazon.

After months of alarm bells, Google is now ready to admit that it needs more time to secure an agreement among regulators, developers and advertisers. Or, at the very least, it requires approval by one regulatory authority to move forward.

Impact on identity

Google and the many companies that have invested in deprecating third-party cookies (and thus in post-third-party cookies) hope that this delay will not stall again the testing and development of cookie-free solutions. I'm here.

Industry executives have expressed confidence that the change will eventually come to Chrome, including some who were fully expecting the cookie deprecation to be delayed even further.

One of the problems with this year's schedule is how difficult it will be to move from the 1% cookie phase-out earlier this year to cookies disappearing from most Chrome impressions at the end of the year, when all advertisers are on edge over the holiday season. I mean.

If we've learned anything from the anomaly that followed Chrome's 0% to 1% deprecation, it's that a full launch will be a mess. And this chaos is bound to happen in the new year.

Chris Jenkins, director of the CMA Digital Markets Unit overseeing the Privacy Sandbox investigation, responded to a question posed by AdExchanger during a virtual session at the IAB Tech Labs Privacy and Addressability conference last month: was very clear from the beginning.”

We don't want to get in the way of privacy changes, Jenkins said.

