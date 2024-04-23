Hubspot to Google Sheets issues – Questions and Answers





Hey!

My goals are: I would like to export weekly or monthly information sheets to Google from transactions that meet certain criteria. This sheet is filtered to only add line items if the deal is closed, but not added if it's already in the Google Sheet, and removed if the deal is no longer closed.

This used to work in a previous pipeline, but when I moved to another pipeline it no longer worked as I wanted it to, it just removed everything that was added, and no rows were added based on the criteria. not.

I may not be the best at this, I feel like I'm very technical, but this is really frustrating.

Below are screenshots of each module I'm currently using.

This is a search for all transactions that meet the required criteria and the fields you want to enter in the sheet.

Here we will use the Google search feature to get the column and row numbers for later modules.

Now set the filter to check the sheet and if the deal ID is not present and the deal stage is won, add a row to the sheet (used to filter out duplicates) ). Now the row is no longer added (this is the old row). I didn't do this when I did this in another trading pipeline)

The second filter in the router is to remove all unclosed rows captured by Hubspot search. However, currently it is just clearing the sheet. (This did not happen when I was running this in a separate trading pipeline)

add row

Delete row

Here's the big picture:

I've tried using arrays in hopes that this will work, but I'm still getting mixed results. When I add the filter in front of the Google sheet, it shows the correct amount of transactions that satisfy the filter, but when I look at the operation, the bundle shows the same thing. result. Therefore, only one row will be added to Google Sheets.

Am I not filtering correctly to only add the row if the transaction ID is not in the sheet? Maybe something is iterating and everything just goes to delete?

The last filter I entered seems to work to add the row, but I need to add the other 5 as well.

It would be great if someone could help me as I am slowly pulling out all my hair.

