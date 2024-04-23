BloombergNEF Announces 11 Climate Innovators as 2024 BNEF Pioneer Award Winners





Published 7 hours ago

Submitted by Bloomberg

Originally published on about.bnef.com

BloombergNEF (BNEF) announces 2024 Pioneer Award winners, recognizing 11 early-stage companies working to accelerate global decarbonization and deploy technologies and products to halt climate change. . This year's winners include companies that are developing software to accelerate the build-out of renewable energy, expand the deployment of heat pumps, develop new biofuel feedstocks and standardize biodiversity monitoring, among others. included.

Since its inception more than a decade ago, the BNEF Pioneer Program has made significant progress in developing and implementing technologies and solutions aimed at decarbonizing the global economy. However, greenhouse gas emissions are also still increasing, and there are many urgent obstacles that must be overcome if the world is to reach net-zero emissions.

The BNEF Pioneer Award aims to highlight companies that are making significant progress in sectors or areas that still face challenges in achieving net zero targets. This year, BNEF specifically invited nominations from venture companies targeting three climate technology innovation areas:

Resolving bottlenecks in introducing clean electricity Decarbonizing building construction and operation Creating next-generation net-zero fuel

The competition received nearly 250 entries from 40 countries. The BNEF analyst team evaluates candidates based on his three criteria: greenhouse gas emissions and potential impact on the planet, degree of innovation and uniqueness, adoption potential and potential scalability. Did.

The 2024 BNEF Pioneer winners are:

Challenge 1: Eliminating bottlenecks in clean power deployment

The Envelios Intelligent Grid Platform uses a digital twin of the distribution power grid to automate connectivity studies and enable connection requests to be processed up to 20 times faster than before. PVcase is a software company that helps you select, design, and develop your site. TS Conductor has developed a power cable with a carbon fiber core that has 3x higher current carrying capacity and 50% lower line loss than traditional cables.

Renewable energy is already being deployed at record levels globally, but to reach net-zero emissions, annual solar and wind installations will need to triple by 2031 and by 2050. need to be increased by 6 times. Adoption is currently hampered less by cost and more by delays in grid construction, grid connection backlogs, tolerance challenges and supply chain constraints.

Two of the winners in this category have developed software that helps streamline the design, permitting, and grid connection bottlenecks associated with clean power deployment. Envelios software automates the process of grid connectivity studies, allowing renewable energy to come online faster. PVcases software tools also allow solar project developers to automate site selection and reduce design and yield estimation time. In contrast, TS conductor aims to update the cable hardware used to transport renewable power to the grid. Once deployed, its high-capacity conductors can make full use of the existing transmission infrastructure to increase grid capacity and avoid some tolerance bottlenecks.

Challenge 2: Decarbonizing building construction and operations

Aeroseal uses a proprietary system to seal air vents and building envelopes, improving energy efficiency and thermal comfort. Celsius Energy plans, designs, and installs ground source heat pumps for commercial buildings using an innovative angle-boring drilling process and sells digital controls. Kelvin sells and installs heat pumps, thermal storage systems and radiator enclosures for decarbonized heating and cooling of apartments.

These BNEF pioneers are effectively working to combat carbon emissions from building operations, a sector that accounts for a third of the world's final energy consumption. Expanding low-energy technologies for heating and cooling is paramount. Under BNEF's net-zero scenario, demand for cooling in residential buildings is expected to increase by 115% by 2050, and demand for heating is expected to double that amount.

There is no one-size-fits-all solution to decarbonizing this sector. Different building types require different services, and Pioneer approaches the problem from different angles. Aeroseal uses an aerosolized sealant to reduce air leakage in vents and building envelopes, reducing energy consumption. Two other pioneers he redesigned the structure and operation of the heating system itself. Celsius Energies' heat pump system uses a closed pyramid heat exchanger and a digital platform to minimize the space required above ground to install the heat pump system. Kelvin's radiator enclosures, heat pumps, and thermal storage systems can reduce heating-related emissions by 80% in multifamily housing, which is considered difficult to decarbonize.

Challenge 3: Developing next-generation net-zero fuels

CoverCress Inc. has developed a winter oilseed crop called CoverCress that can be harvested and used as a feedstock to produce biofuels. The XFuel process converts waste feedstocks such as waste oil and lignocellulosic waste into marine gas oil and other sustainable fuels.

Next-generation fuels must provide sufficient performance, scalability, economics, and sustainability while limiting land use. The two winners in this category developed new technologies to alleviate raw material constraints. One by bioengineering pennycress cover crops, and the other by pioneering new ways to convert waste streams into fuel.

CoverCress Inc.'s crops produce low-carbon-intensity feedstocks for renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel production and can be grown between corn and soybean rotations on land that falls fallow. His two core technologies for XFuels produce sustainable fuels (recycled carbon fuels and biofuels) from lignocellulosic biomass and waste oil.

Wildcard:

Element Zero uses an electrolytic process powered by intermittent renewable electricity to convert low-grade iron ore fines into high-grade iron for steelmaking. Lithium Metal produces lithium metal anodes from lithium carbonate that can be used in solid-state batteries. NatureMetrics provides a standardized method to measure biodiversity health at scale using environmental DNA (eDNA) analysis.

Wildcard winners are organizations working outside of this year's three main subject areas. Two of the companies have developed innovations to reduce pollution associated with industrial processes. The Element Zeros process contains no membranes and the high heat capacity of the solvent used allows the process to maintain temperature for hours without power. Li-Metal produces lithium metal and lithium metal anodes for automakers and battery developers using 40% less energy than traditional production. Lithium metal anodes will be a complementary technology to solid-state batteries.

The final wildcard, Pioneer, is a leader in monitoring the health of the natural environment. The NatureMetrics kit uses environmental DNA to measure the health of biodiversity, allowing clients, primarily large corporations, to more comprehensively calculate and monitor the impact of their activities.

About BloombergNEF

BloombergNEF (BNEF) is a strategic research provider covering global commodity markets and the disruptive technologies driving the transition to a low-carbon economy. Our experts assess pathways for the power, transport, industrial, building and agricultural sectors to adapt to the energy transition. We help commodity trading, corporate strategy, finance and policy professionals navigate change and create opportunities.

Sign up for our free monthly newsletter

bloomberg bloomberg

Bloomberg delivers business and markets news, data, analysis and video to the world, featuring articles from BusinessWeek and Bloomberg News.

More from Bloomberg

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.csrwire.com/press_releases/800076-bloombergnef-announces-11-climate-innovators-winners-2024-bnef-pioneers-award The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos