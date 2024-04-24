Possible incompatibility issue with google/cronet-transport-for-okhttp when GQL batch processing is enabled #5847 apollographql/apollo-kotlin GitHub





version

3.7.3

summary

I'm researching migrating my GQL client to use the cronet HTTP engine (to take advantage of http3/quic). Since it relies heavily on OkHttp, I decided to use https://github.com/google/cronet-transport-for-okhttp. Use interceptors to minimize changes to the application you are working on.

(Sorry if the explanation below sounds vague/too simple. I'm not very knowledgeable in the field and may not have the appropriate vocabulary)

While working on this migration, I noticed that using GQL batch processing and the interceptors in the package I mentioned earlier, the app would very often (but not always) “hang” when sending requests. I was able to track this down. I'm getting to a certain point, but I'm stuck. I could see it:

You can work around this problem by providing an okhttp interceptor that reads the entire request and sets the length of the content to the length read before passing it to cronet (we omit this as it is easy to implement).

This behavior is much less frequent if the app is being debugged and has breakpoints at various stages. This suggests that it might be some kind of deadlock/race condition, but I can't pinpoint it. CronetInterceptor calls .allowDirectExecutor().This is documented with this warning

Warning: Using this option makes it easy to accidentally block network threads. Do not use this method if your callback performs disk I/O, acquires locks, or calls other code that you have not carefully controlled and audited.

However, as I said before, I don't know enough about this domain to say whether this matters or not.

Finally, I haven't found any similar issues or anything related to using apollo and cronet (although I know there is an option to implement HttpEngine directly), but I would like to point out that there is a potential incompatibility here. I thought you might want to know. I reported a twin issue in the https://github.com/google/cronet-transport-for-okhttp project (google/cronet-transport-for-okhttp#36).

Of course, we understand that there may be cases where it's not apollo or cronet-transport, but our own integration with something causing the issue, or where this may not be in line with our own roadmap. Masu. Feel free to solve it as you see fit.

Please let us know if you would like us to share more information. We appreciate any support you can provide.

Steps to reproduce the behavior

Unfortunately my project is not open source. If anyone researching this issue can't find anything obvious, they can try to reproduce it in a smaller project.

log

There are no logs or stack traces atm.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://github.com/apollographql/apollo-kotlin/issues/5847 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos