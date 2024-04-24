Surprising Apple event hints at the arrival of the first new iPad in years





We haven't seen a new iPad in years, but it looks like Apple will likely change that in the coming weeks. All signs point to a new iPad model being released in the first week of May.

Apple CEO Tim Cook posted this GIF of the virtual event to X on Tuesday morning.

Apple/Amy Kim/CNET

This morning I received an email invitation to a virtual Apple event scheduled for May 7th at 7am PT (10am ET). The invitation says “Let Loose” and features a picture of a hand holding an Apple Pencil. Considering the iPad is the only device that uses Pencil, it leaves little to the imagination.

Apple is expected to launch a new iPad Pro with an OLED screen with a newly designed Pencil and Magic Keyboard case. New iPad Airs are also expected, including a 12.9-inch model with a larger screen. Apple's iPad Air lineup tends to be a slightly redesigned version of its predecessor, the iPad Pro, so keep an eye on the M2 iPad Pro lineup to find out what the next Air will look like. please. These are the first new iPads since the iPad Pro M2 model arrived in late 2022.

Apple's virtual invite displays an Apple Pencil.

apple

Low-cost iPads aren't expected to work here. Both the entry-level iPad and iPad Mini may not receive updates until sometime in the fall. Meanwhile, Apple will likely push new creative uses for its high-end iPad and justify the potentially significantly higher price tag of the revamped OLED screen model. Pro mode will include an M3 processor and eventually give all iPads the ability to video chat with better frames when docked with a keyboard, like the 10th generation iPad (and all MacBooks). , the front camera should be located in the center of the side edge.

Watch this: What to expect at Apple's May 7th iPad event

02:55

I have two open-ended questions. Will the iPad and Pencil become more integrated into Apple Vision Pro? And will the iPad be more of a Mac replacement than it is now? The answer to both is probably no for now, but Apple's software It's an interesting time to release new professional hardware, as the WWDC conference focused on is just a month away.

