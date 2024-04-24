Perplexity takes on Google search and is valued at $1 billion





Perplexity has reportedly raised $63 million with the aim of competing with Google's search engine.

New funding values ​​the artificial intelligence (AI) startup at $1 billion, doubling its valuation so far this year, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday (April 23). Ta.

As the report notes, the less than two-year-old company summarizes search results, provides answer quotes, and helps users refine their queries to get the best answers. We offer helpful AI chatbots. Fans include Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who says he uses the product almost daily, and Perplexity has handled 7,500 more user queries in the U.S. so far this year than all of last year. It is said that the number has increased by nearly 10,000.

We want to bring Perplexity to every company in the United States, Aravind Srinivas, co-founder and CEO of the company, told Bloomberg.

According to the report, Perplexity is rolling out an enterprise version of its chatbot with new features such as stronger security and data protection measures for $40 per month. The company has also entered into sales partnerships with Japan's SoftBank Corp. and Germany's Deutsche Telekom, and has begun exploring expansion into new regions.

PYMNTS wrote about Perplexity in January after a funding round that included participation from investors such as Jeff Bezos valued the company at $520 million. And even though the company aims to compete with Google, former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki and Jeff Dean, Alphabet Inc.'s chief scientist who specializes in AI and an early member of Google Brain, Both parties are investing in the startup.

As mentioned here, when OpenAI first appeared on the hot ChatGPT platform, a panicked Google scrambled to rebuild its search product.

That's because we're increasingly at an inflection point for massive behavioral changes in how people access information online, and Perplexity, Google, and many other tech companies large and small are building PYMNTS writes that this is because every platform in the world is trying to take advantage of it.

Meanwhile, PYMNTS explored that behavioral shift in a recent interview with Emily Heinz, founder and chief curator of Schey, a retailer specializing in non-alcoholic beverages.

She said the company needs to be able to educate shoppers about its products digitally to get customers to use its e-commerce site the same way they would in a brick-and-mortar store.

We use AI to recommend products and provide a glossary of terms. So you can have an experience similar to when you walk into a store and someone asks you about functional ingredients or what is alkalized wine. Online, Heinz said.

