DPM Heng Swee Keat attends the opening of Nurasa Food Tech Innovation Center





Mr. Pradeep Pant, Chairman of Nurasa, Mr. Xiuling Guo, CEO of Nurasa, Mr. Frederic Chu, CEO of A*STAR, ladies and gentlemen.

good morning.

Today, we are pleased to take part in the opening of Nurasa's new Food Tech Innovation Center. Nurasa was founded by Temasek in 2021 with the aim of transforming the food system in Singapore and across Asia to be more sustainable, accessible and innovative. Xiu Ling spoke about leveraging partnerships and innovation to achieve this mission. The opening of this Food His Tech His Innovation Center marks an important milestone not only in Singapore's culinary journey, but also in Nurasa's journey. So, first of all, I would like to congratulate Mr. Nurasa and Mr. Temasek, and he, A*STAR and all other partners, for working together and moving forward in this important area.

When we talk about food security, we often think of Malthus's population theory. In the 18th century, the British economist Thomas Malthus hypothesized that population growth would outpace increases in the food supply, resulting in famines, wars, and ultimately poverty and population decline. Thankfully, this dire scenario has largely been disproved. For centuries, we have used science, technology and innovation to improve agricultural productivity. However, this does not mean we no longer need to worry about food security. In fact, this is one of the most pressing global challenges of today.

The demand for food continues to grow both in quantity and complexity. The world's population has increased from about 2.5 billion in 1950 to 8 billion in 2022. By 2050 it is expected to reach 9.7 billion people. Most of this growth will come from Asia. At the same time, our population is also aging. In 2020, the number of people over the age of 60 around the world was 1 billion. By 2050, this number is expected to double her. These statistics mean that in the future we will need to feed more mouths and meet more diverse nutritional needs. This increased demand also comes at a time when food systems are becoming more fragile and vulnerable. Climate change is putting traditional food and farming models under great pressure. Extreme weather events such as droughts and floods are occurring frequently, impacting harvests and production around the world. As the coronavirus, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and tensions in the Middle East have taught us, disruptions to food supply chains are exacerbated by challenges such as pandemics and geopolitics.

Against this backdrop, a key lesson for all countries is the need to strengthen global food resilience and build capacity and capacity to meet anticipated food demands. This is an urgent challenge, even if many of us will never achieve complete food self-sufficiency. For example, Singapore imports more than 90% of its food. As a small and highly urbanized island, our resource constraints mean that we will always face challenges in ensuring food security. Nevertheless, we have set an ambitious goal of 30 by 30. The idea is to build the capacity and capacity of the agri-food industry to sustainably produce 30% of its nutritional needs by 2030.

Innovation will be a key element in accelerating efforts towards this goal. The aim is not only to create solutions that increase food production and productivity in Singapore. We also aim to share these solutions in the region and around the world, where many countries face similar constraints and challenges. This is why innovation and technology are a key part of any industry transformation map, including his ITM in the food manufacturing sector. Through ITM, we aim to establish Singapore as a trusted food and nutrition nexus and a launchpad for quality food brands into Asia. A*STAR and Enterprise Singapore seek food manufacturing grants to explore R&D solutions that increase the competitiveness of food manufacturers by differentiating local products through nutritional properties, packaging and sustainable value propositions It was started.

Since 2019, we have invested over S$300 million in the Singapore Food Story research and development programme. This national program aims to strengthen food resilience by supporting food safety and safety research, and innovation in food production and manufacturing. Since 2022, the second phase of the Singapore Food Story R&D program will focus on his four key areas: Future foods such as alternative proteins are also one of these areas. These make it possible to expand food production in the region without relying on space-demanding traditional animal husbandry and husbandry. It also has the potential to be more nutritious and sustainable than traditional meat. This can reduce the environmental impact of food production and improve public health outcomes.

But as we all know, innovation can be a difficult journey. I've met many startups and founders who describe innovation as both a sprint and a marathon. Sprinting is important because speed is key to achieving breakthroughs and ensuring competitive advantage. At the same time, taking an innovative idea from conception to commercialization is a marathon that requires stamina and momentum. When it comes to traditional farming, we often hear the phrase “farm to fork.” For the foods of the future, the path from “lab to ladle” often requires intensive research and development efforts over a significant gestation period. Alternative proteins, especially cultured or cell culture proteins, remain expensive to produce and difficult to scale up. This has limited its adoption by consumers around the world.

To address these challenges, Singapore has adopted an ecosystem approach, organizing efforts across research, innovation and enterprise domains. To accelerate new and impactful scientific advances, we encourage and stimulate cross-disciplinary collaboration between government, academia, industry, and venture capital. In this way, expertise, talent and resources can be mobilized across the value chain. Over the years, this ecosystem approach has borne fruit in fields such as biomedicine and advanced manufacturing. Indeed, the Biopolis we find ourselves in today is a great example of how investing in deep ecosystems has supported the advancement of science and technology and the transformation of Singapore's economy. A place where research institutions and businesses coexist, accelerating innovation and shortening the path to translation.

We commend Nurasa for establishing this Food Tech Innovation Center as a platform for partners to collaborate and innovate. This will benefit not only Singapore but the wider region. Xiu Ling previously mentioned the growing demand across Asia for sustainable and nutritious food solutions. As we open this Food Tech Innovation Center, it is timely to reflect on how Singapore can better leverage its food ecosystem to meet its national goals and support broader regional needs. . Let me make three suggestions in this regard.

First, we need to reduce the cost of innovation and lower barriers to entry for new ideas, enabling waves of breakthroughs and creating a differentiated edge. For innovation to have an impact, the right expertise, equipment, and infrastructure must be leveraged to enable the best minds to scale the most promising ideas. Therefore, we must mobilize our ecosystem to pool resources and continue to support the next generation of innovators. Public-private partnerships can help accelerate innovation by initiating research and development in the field of emerging technologies, fostering exchanges of talent, and minimizing duplication of investments. Doing so allows for more viable routes to translation, commercialization, and amplification of influence. For example, two of the collaborative labs within this Food Tech Innovation Center are public-private partnerships between Nurasa, ScaleUp Bio, A*STAR, and other research institutions. Supported by the Singapore Food Story R&D programme, these collaborative labs focus on fermentation and food processing. They collaborate with start-ups, companies, and research institutes to transform the results of their research into prototypes, new materials, and different food formats to take the food of the future to the next level. In fact, this food tech innovation center exemplifies how public-private partnerships can play a beneficial role by providing “innovation as a service,” as Xiu Ling just described. Masu. The centre's shared infrastructure and equipment will enable further test-scale efforts on future foods and help users translate their research into local markets. By bringing together diverse users in a single physical facility, this innovation center can also contribute to the cross-pollination of ideas between different actors in the ecosystem.

This leads to my second point. We need to develop a broad and comprehensive workforce in the food sector, including food science, technology and innovation. Singapore's Institute of Higher Learning (IHL) already offers programs for those interested in pursuing a career in food science and technology and nutrition. It is commendable that this Food Tech Innovation Center initiative leverages scientific talent across IHL, including the Food Innovation and Resource Center at the Singapore Institute of Technology, the National University of Singapore, and the Singapore Institute of Technology. While deepening domain expertise, we also need to develop a pipeline of talent across research, translation, and commercialization. This sustains and expands the impact of innovations and new breakthroughs that enhance food security. It will also create new economic opportunities in the form of new jobs and value chains. Platforms like this Food Tech Innovation Center can help develop talent more holistically by connecting different actors across the value chain. It is also reassuring that Nurasa supports Temasek Trust's Amplifier program. It aims to support high-impact start-ups in Asia and provide them with the tools and skillsets to achieve commercial scale and viability.

This brings me to my final point. Singapore's food innovation ecosystem needs to build bridges and foster connections with the rest of Asia to foster innovation that has a regional impact. The need for more innovative and sustainable food systems is a common challenge and opportunity across Asia. As a Global Asia nexus for technology, innovation and enterprise, Singapore is passionate about working with partners to develop innovative solutions that can shape better lives for people and communities in the region and around the world. I'm here. In addition to tapping into the talent pool, Singapore's diverse Asian population provides a useful market guinea pig for innovators looking to develop future food solutions that cater to a wide range of Asian palates. It is therefore heartening to hear that Nurasa is working with partners on food concepts such as plant-based products tailored to Asian tastes and markets. We look forward to meeting you later during a tour of our facility and sampling some of these customized products. It is also reassuring that Nurasa supports Temasek Trust's Amplifier program. It aims to support high-impact start-ups in Asia and provide them with the tools and skillsets to achieve commercial scale and viability. In the future, we hope that Nurasa and our partners will use this facility to build stronger partnerships across borders and bring together fresh ideas, talent and capital to create innovative solutions for everyone. I am.

In conclusion, innovation is a key enabler in building a better, healthier and more sustainable world, including a future with enhanced food security. This Food Tech Innovation Center is a great example of how our ecosystem can work as 'Team Singapore'. Providing shared infrastructure brings together great talent and great ideas. Further support from public and private sector stakeholders will allow users to test and scale more easily. This is how we support innovation and make an impact in Singapore and beyond.

Congratulations once again to Nurasa, Temasek, A*STAR and all other partners on this milestone. We look forward to many exciting innovations and breakthroughs in the coming years as we work together to develop holistic, sustainable and accessible nutrition for all. thank you.

