Couple attacked in Cape Town crime-ridden area sues Google for 'negligence'

Google says it can't be held responsible for not diverting drivers away from high-crime areas after being sued by vacationers who were robbed and seriously injured while using its mapping app.

The tech giant said it could not be held responsible for the attackers' actions and should not be forced to declare a no-go zone.

In October last year, Jason Zolaz was hit in the jaw with a brick and dragged from his rental car at gunpoint as he and his wife Katherine were using Google Maps to head to Cape Town International Airport.

A Los Angeles couple has launched a lawsuit against Google in California state court, claiming that Google Maps directed them to the Nyanga area, which was a hotspot for violent attacks on tourists.

The couple allege Google was negligent in continuing to send tourists along that route despite warnings from U.S. and South African authorities.

According to a lawsuit filed earlier this year, robbers often ambushed tourists traveling in rental cars, throwing bricks and large rocks through their car windows, assaulting the occupants, and stealing valuables. It is said that

British surgeon murdered in Nyanga

The attack on the couple was one of a series of attacks on tourists in Nyanga last year. Two months ago, British surgeon Kah Hao Teo was reportedly killed in the area for chasing a navigator during a taxi strike.

Fellow American tourist Walter Fischel also said he would sue Google after being attacked in Nyanga last year.

His belongings and rental car were stolen after his sat nav suggested a shortcut through a notoriously violent area.

“Before I came to Cape Town, Google Maps already knew Nyanga was a problem area, but it was still on the route map,” Fishel said last month.

I don't understand why I didn't remove it a long time ago. They took a toll on my mental health and healing process.

Google announced late last year that it would no longer divert drivers through Nyanga, but now claims it has no legal responsibility to help users avoid routes through crime-ridden areas, News24 reported.

In a motion filed earlier this month to dismiss the Zolaz lawsuit before it goes to trial, Google argued that it lacked the authority to control the neighborhood.

Although the company cannot recommend against travel to metropolitan areas without seriously impacting the area, the lawsuit alleges that the company cannot recommend against travel to metropolitan areas without seriously impacting the area, but the lawsuit alleges that He said it would punish Google.

If Google insists on blocking certain routes to protect its users, it effectively gives governments the power to control the free movement of people and marginalize communities, the company said.

Google's filing states that app developers seeking to avoid plaintiffs' liability theory will redline all areas labeled dangerous and off-limits, whether in South Africa, the United States, or elsewhere. It is stated that there is a need.

The impact on freedom, and on poorer urban areas, would be profound.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2024/04/23/couple-attacked-cape-town-crime-hotspot-nyanga-sues-google/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos