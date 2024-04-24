Cloud Run direct VPC egress is now generally available





Today, we are announcing general availability (GA) of Direct VPC Egress for Cloud Run. This feature allows Cloud Run resources to send traffic directly to his VPC network without going through a proxy through the Serverless VPC Access Connector, making setup easier, faster, and less expensive. Become.

In fact, Direct VPC egress delivers approximately twice the throughput compared to both the VPC connector and the default Cloud Run internet egress path, delivering up to 1 GB/s per instance. Whether you're sending traffic to a destination on your VPC, to other Google Cloud services like Cloud Storage, or to other destinations on the public Internet, Direct VPC Egress is a great choice for performance-focused apps. provides higher throughput and lower latency.

New features since preview

Notable improvements and new features:

Direct VPC Egress is now enabled in all regions where Cloud Run is available.

Each Cloud Run service revision with Direct VPC can now scale beyond 100 instances subject to quota controls. If you need to scale further, there is a standard quota increase request process.

Cloud NAT is now supported and direct VPC egress traffic is now included in VPC flow logs and firewall rules logs.

These updates address key issues reported by preview customers, especially large customers with advanced scalability, networking, and security requirements.

customer's voice

Since last year, many customers have tried Direct VPC egress in preview and received great feedback, including DZ BANK.

“Direct VPC egress in Cloud Run allows platform teams to more easily onboard new Cloud Run workloads by eliminating the need to maintain a serverless VPC access connector and its associated dedicated /28 subnet. In a dynamic environment with new Cloud Run services, this simple network architecture saves 4 to 6 hours of manual work per week, deprovisioning 30+ VPC connectors, and adding additional resources to run them. ” – Tim Harpe, Senior Cloud Engineer, DZ BANK.

If you enable direct VPC outward facing (outgoing) to send all outgoing traffic to your VPC, you get the same tools and features for all traffic from Cloud Run, GKE, or VMs.

next step

Direct VPC egress supports production workloads. Try it now and enjoy improved performance and lower costs.

To learn more about how Direct VPC egress works, check out the preview blog post and the accompanying instructional video.

