Google-backed Glance pilots Android lock screen platform in US





Glance, the company behind the popular lock screen platform targeting Android smartphones, is setting its sights on the U.S. market. The Indian startup recently launched a pilot program in partnership with US companies Motorola and Verizon, and plans to fully launch in India later this year, people familiar with the matter told TechCrunch.

The Bangalore-headquartered startup is backed by investors including Google and Jio Platforms, and has already made significant inroads in India, Southeast Asia, and Japan, where it expanded last year. Glance's lock screen platform is currently in use on more than 450 million smartphones, with about 300 million of them running, and provides those customers with news, local events and sports, according to people familiar with the matter. It delivers a customized feed of updates, media content, interactive games, and more. You can directly access the lock screen without installing any additional apps.

Glance does not collect your personal data, instead providing information to recommendation engines based on your usage patterns. According to one source, Glance is working with his company Qualcomm to build its own AI-powered lock screen experience, and if that partnership goes through, Glance will significantly reduce the amount of data it consumes in personalized feeds. Reduce and do most of the processing on-device.

One source said Glance has no plans to display ads on the lock screen in the United States. Glance ships preinstalled on your device, but you can easily remove it.

Android smartphone makers have been under pressure to increase revenue in recent years amid increased competition and low hardware profit margins. Initially, many of these companies were looking for new sources of revenue to supplement their core businesses. But as Glance's lock screen platform gains traction, more smartphone makers are recognizing its potential as a powerful differentiation tool, industry executives say.

In fact, lock screens and other non-app screens are becoming important assets for smartphone vendors and brands. “Surface still exists today, driven by his three types of players: OEM-led, OS-led and Surface-first innovation-led,” he BCG said in a recent industry report. “Players like Glance are the most interesting companies in terms of the AI ​​innovations they have introduced to provide users with relevant content every time.”

In the U.S., the eponymous startup plans to partner with more carriers, as well as brands like CNN and the NBA, said the people, who requested anonymity because the details are private. Stated. The recently launched Moto G Power smartphone in the US shipped with the Glance platform. A Glance spokesperson declined to comment.

TechCrunch previously reported that Glance has been aiming to launch in the US for at least two years. It's unclear why it wasn't released in the U.S. sooner.

The Indian startup's lock screen technology has already proven successful in driving user engagement and app installs for brand partners. A nine-week partnership with Indian streaming service JioCinema last year resulted in an increase of 9 million app installs from more than 100 million unique impressions, BCG wrote. The campaign also targeted dormant users, resulting in a 12.5% ​​increase in app launches and converting the install base into daily active users, the report adds.

