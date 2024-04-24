Former Google recruiter reveals red flags on resumes and shares 3 phrases to avoid





Church suggested applicants should avoid “word salads” of keywords.

Faced with a mountain of resumes, HR managers are looking for top talent. A strong resume is essential to stand out, but overselling your skills can backfire. Nolan Church, his CEO at payroll data company FairComp and a former recruiter at major companies such as Google and DoorDash, provides insight. He recommends avoiding these three phrases to increase your chances of getting the job:

Church told CNBC Make It that sentences longer than “25 words” should be avoided. “All of these sentences should be no more than 25 words,” Church said. “It's probably shorter than that, because the purpose of a resume is to quickly understand what you've done.”

He said it takes recruiters “three to five seconds” to read each resume. “Time is the enemy of life and the enemy of business,” a former Google executive told the media. “The sooner we can act, the sooner we can solve the problem.”

Also read | 'Major red flags': What to avoid most during job interviews, according to a former Google recruiter

Church suggested applicants should avoid “word salads” of keywords. People say, “The word salad… [job description] Church told CNBC Make It. If a marketing job requires candidates to conduct strategic marketing, refine the company's messaging platform, and engage with stakeholders, including all of these terms in one sentence is a bad choice, he says. added. , Mr. Church recommended creating a rule that “don't use multiple keywords in a sentence'' when writing bullet points under job titles.

Applicants should not write a list of tasks. “I don't care about your mission at all,” Church told the magazine. He says his day-to-day tasks, such as exchanging emails with his boss and creating quarterly goals, don't really convey what he's accomplished or how he's helped move the business forward. “What I always see is 'arranged meeting with X.' Arranged meeting doesn't impact business,” Church told CNBC Make It.

Mr. Church highlighted a list of things to include on your resume. He said people should use numbers to highlight and complement actions that benefited the business, such as acquiring new customers or meeting sales goals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/feature/ex-google-recruiter-reveals-resume-red-flags-shares-3-phrases-to-avoid-5510379 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos