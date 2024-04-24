Underground logistics startup Pipedream raises $13 million in seed funding round led by Starship Ventures — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





He added, “Over the past year, Pipedream has quietly and rapidly executed on our goal of creating the fast, low-cost, and efficient systems needed to accomplish this mission.”

We have successfully built a test network approximately one mile long across the city, delivering goods from inside retail stores through underground pipes to office buildings almost a mile away. This proves that it is easy to build this infrastructure in cities and connect it to buildings, offices, apartments, and homes.

Instant Pickup employs all modules designed for intra-city networks, helping businesses automate curbside with a system that can be easily retrofitted into existing buildings at a low cost.

This allows grocery store, restaurant, or retail store employees to load orders into a back-of-store storage system so that when a customer pulls up to one of the kiosks in the parking lot, the order is We can have your items delivered to you within an hour. 15 seconds.

McCulloch said: “Currently, we have over 100 pre-orders for our Instant Pickup System, and we plan to use this funding to expand deliveries to our partners as soon as possible.”

We're excited to work with our quick-service restaurant (QSR), retail, and grocery partners to help them get products to their customers faster and easier.

This year, Pipe Dream will select cities to build its first Middle Mile Network – a large-scale underground delivery network that will make current intra-city deliveries faster and cheaper – to maximize the benefits of its delivery system. We plan to work with local and city authorities to achieve this goal. For all citizens.

Construction is expected to begin this fiscal year, and the network is scheduled to be operational by next spring.

McCulloch concluded: “We have a long road ahead of us, but we could not have gotten this far without the hard work of our amazing team and partners.” Their dedication and expertise will help us realize our vision as best as possible. It helped me make it happen quickly.

