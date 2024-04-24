How the aerospace industry built its market and legacy in Fort Wayne





Beneath the spectacle of the recent solar eclipse, a lesser-known but notable event is underway in the sky, and always is. All the satellites orbiting silently overhead have important connections to Fort Wayne.

“You wouldn't have known the weather forecast was coming from Fort Wayne,” says Eric Webster, founder and president of VerdiOrbis Strategies, a Fort Wayne-based government contractor and business development consulting firm. Webster said the majority of the equipment used on the satellite is manufactured in Fort Wayne.

Satellite components are one of the many aerospace products manufactured in Fort Wayne. The city has played an important role in aerospace innovation and manufacturing throughout the 20th century and into the present day. According to Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership data, every second, an aircraft with a control system manufactured or maintained in Northeast Indiana lands or takes off somewhere in the world.

L3Harris Technologies So how did Fort Wayne become a center of aerospace innovation, and where does the future take us?

Its history can be traced back to a name many residents are familiar with: Philo T. Farnsworth, the inventor of the first fully functional all-electronic television system.

In the 1930s, Farnsworth moved to Fort Wayne because of its renowned manufacturing capabilities and proximity to Amish cabinetry for use in television stands and consoles.

Farnsworth Television and Radio Corporation established a manufacturing facility in Fort Wayne in the 1930s to manufacture radios, television receivers and transmitters, television tubes, and radio phonographs.

During World War II, Farnsworth worked on several projects related to radar and electronic equipment important to military operations.

The company was eventually acquired by International Telephone and Telegraph (ITT) in 1951. ITT began utilizing Farnsworth's advances in weather satellites, radar, and military technology.

The company went through several more changes over the years, and finally ITT spun off its military operations into a company called Excelis in 2011. The company was sold to competitor Harris Corporation in 2015. Eventually in 2019 he merged with L3 Technologies and the company was renamed L3Harris. technology. The company continues to be at the forefront of advances in weather satellite capabilities, improving the accuracy of weather forecasts and extending lifesaving warning times.

L3Harris Technologies L3Harris Technologies in Fort Wayne. All this history can be seen at the Philo T. Farnsworth Museum, now located in his L3Harris facility. Webster, who previously worked at L3Harris and is now a senior consultant, said it was important to the company to honor its inventors.

“There are companies and people that are developing radio, television, satellite, etc. From a business perspective, if you get one or two companies, you can get more engineers in place and get more talent. , and get more synergies,” Webster said.

Synergy is correct. Farnsworth's innovations helped lay the foundation for building the industry into what it is today, but the city needed more than just a historical legacy to maintain its presence.

L3Harris isn't Fort Wayne's only aerospace and defense company. According to Development Counselors International, Fort Wayne has seven major employers involved in aerospace-related activities. In addition to L3Harris, these employers include BAE Systems, C&A Tool Engineering Inc., Raytheon Technologies, Ultra Electronics, Trelleborg AB, and Total Control Systems. Products manufactured by these companies include satellite instruments, aircraft control systems, radars, and military technology components.

L3Harris Technologies Collectively, these companies employ more than 2,000 people in Fort Wayne, and that number is expected to grow. Other advantages include the region's composition of engineers (46% higher than the national average) and its proximity to six of the nation's top 15 schools. Jeff Adams, L3Harris' senior architect of his mission, says in recent years he has had nearly 50 employees move to Fort Wayne to work for the company. Adams himself is a transplant who moved here from Colorado Springs.

Webster, who like Adams moved to Fort Wayne to take a job at L3Harris, said the industry is different today than it was when he first arrived here in 2005. talk.

Regarding aerospace in general, he said innovations such as SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet constellation are making space more accessible than in previous years, when cost constraints limited the involvement of large aerospace companies such as Lockheed and Boeing. He says it has become easier to access. This has led to government contracts being awarded to a wide range of companies, both large and small, reflecting the industry's increased accessibility.

He also says it will be interesting to see generational and demographic changes in the workforce.

Like most industries, baby boomers are beginning to retire from the workforce. So it's important to keep people excited about aerospace and hopefully attract people to the field.

For example, L3Harris sponsors the Study Connections program at its Fort Wayne campus, providing math tutoring to third, fourth and fifth grade students, according to Adams. Students also interact with engineers from a variety of disciplines and review satellite models, actual satellite components, and a global video feed from the Advanced Baseline Imager, the primary payload that will be carried on NOAA's GOES-R series of satellites. can do.

L3Harris TechnologiesAdvanced Baseline ImagerIn addition to partnering and collaborating with local schools, other aerospace companies are also participating in various projects, including sponsoring organizations like Science Central, which plans to open a new planetarium by the end of 2024 or early 2025. We support your efforts.

Martin Fisher, executive director of Science Central, says he understands the community's excitement about space science and astronomy, and that visitors often ask if there is a planetarium.

Looking to the future, Webster says there's a lot to look forward to when it comes to the local aerospace industry. L3Harris has expanded its portfolio from weather and climate satellites to missile warning and defense satellites, consolidating a new phase of growth and continuity.

“From an engineering perspective, it's exciting to bring in these early career engineers and big career engineers and have them work on some of the most sophisticated and important technologies for our national defense.” says Webster. It's about getting more engineers and getting people into the community to grow and expand. ”

Looking ahead, Fort Wayne's aerospace future looks promising, with opportunities for continued innovation and collaboration on the horizon. As the city navigates the complexities of the future aerospace landscape, its resilience and adaptability position it well for sustained growth and success.

